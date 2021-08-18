Paolo Sandejas revives disco classic “Never Knew Love Like This Before”

1980s disco chart-topping hit single Never Knew Love Like This Before is being revived by Filipino singer-songwriter Paolo Sandejas. Stephanie Mills’ best single to date, this record has made it to the US Billboard Pop Singles Chart and has won Best R&B Song at the 1981 Grammy Awards. Paolo incorporates his brand of funky and modern indie-pop music in this hit single that has spawned decades of memories.

Paolo worked closely with his producer —Tim Marquez of Timothy Run and One Click Straight for his latest record. A disco fan himself, the young singer-songwriter enjoyed listening to this single and the process of reintroducing the song in true Paolo Sandejas fashion. “Being an artist I wondered how the song would’ve possibly sounded like if it came out today. This project is the result of that curiosity and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I enjoyed working on it.”

Although there is a sound clear-cut to Paolo Sandejas’ compositions, one could say that he is ever-evolving and goes on exploring different sounds and genres that would bring out his own distinct brand of music. Inspired by 90’s pop-rock, the young musician continues his trajectory of bringing modern, nostalgic pop with his releases.