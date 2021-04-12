Pare, here are some easy-to-cook snacks that you shouldn’t miss

Are you a foodie, pare? If you are, then you’ve probably heard of the online foodie community Let’s Eat Pare™ or LEP – maybe you’ve even tried a food reco or two. Now, great news: the sharing of good food is not stopping there. Through the cooking show Solane Kitchen Moments, LEP’s founder Mark Del Rosario shares how to elevate pantry staples and brings his best food discoveries to your kitchen.

“The kitchen transforms the house into a home — it is the nucleus of memories, experiences, and it provides sustenance to fuel future endeavors,” Del Rosario said in a separate interview. “Solane energizes the creativity and passion that stems from this sacred space.”

He features in the first three episodes of LPG brand Solane’s newest show, and starts by elevating a Filipino favorite: corned beef. Inspired by world-renowned chef Anthony Bourdain, Del Rosario spent years perfecting his own Corned Beef ala Pare. But don’t be intimidated by that, because he made sure to keep the recipe pantry-friendly – and it’s bound to be your new go-to snack! Learn how to make Corned Beef ala Pare here.

Meanwhile, Del Rosario reveals his favorite culinary discovery in the second episode. A frequent traveler, he was able to try angulas, a delicacy of baby eels, right where it originates: the Northern Spanish town of San Sebastian. He admits to cooking angulas for family and friends, wanting to share the discovery, and now, he’s sharing it with you, too! Watch it here.

Del Rosario turns up the heat in his third and final Solane Kitchen Moments episode with chili con carne, a dish he used to describe his relationship with his wife, to whom he was recently married to. He talks about food as a love language – with the chili con carne coming in like a warm hug. Find the recipe here and make it for your loved ones, too!

Aside from great food, Del Rosario, together with host Suzi Entrata-Abrera, also talks about life, culture, and passion. With 18 years in the food industry, Del Rosario started from humble beginnings as a salesman with chefs and the like as clients. He eventually opened his own restaurant and got to experience the roller coaster ride of being an entrepreneur. This led to the birth of Let’s Eat Pare™ in 2016 – in hopes of helping other restaurant owners grow and achieve their dreams.

Today, LEP is able to do just that. As a safe and positive space where you can collaborate with and learn from others, the large but tight-knit community has grown to having over 300,000 members. If you aren’t a part of that yet, don’t worry. They always welcome food lovers who happily share their finds and enjoy discovering others’ as well. Check out the community here.

“Food is one of the main ingredients to fostering a strong bond with people. A unique connection is harnessed through sharing meals,” Del Rosario shared.

We heard through the pipeline that the next Solane Kitchen Moments episodes with some more exciting guests. Stay tuned every Thursday on Solane’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. See you there, pare!