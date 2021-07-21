Park Cashless At SM Supermalls

Mallgoers of SM Supermalls can now experience a safer and more convenient way to pay for their parking fees using GCash, GrabPay, and PayMaya QR.

All they need to do is scan the QR code displayed at the ticket booth in the parking exit, enter the amount to be paid, and show the successful payment transaction to the parking staff.

By going cashless, SM mallgoers can easily use their GCash, GrabPay, and PayMaya app as their wallet to pay the exact amount of their parking fee and avoid the hassles of cash transactions.

To cash-in GCash and GrabPay or add money to PayMaya account, simply go to the Mall Information Booths (located around the mall), Customer Service Counter (inside The SM Store), and Bills Payment Counter (inside SM Supermarket or SM Hypermarket).

What makes paying with GrabPay more exciting is that users can earn GrabRewards points for every transaction, which can be redeemed at various Grab services and partners, while GCash users can also pay for their parking fee via GCredit.

Enjoy the convenience and unlock better rewards with GCash, GrabPay, and PayMaya QR whenever you park, shop, and dine in SM Supermalls nationwide.

In compliance with safety protocols, mallgoers are advised to always wear a face mask and face shield whenever going to SM Supermalls.