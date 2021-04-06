PascualLab celebrates 75 years by spreading the love

Pascual Laboratories, Inc. (PascualLab), one of the most trusted pharmaceutical companies in the Philippines, celebrates 75 years in the industry by highlighting the value of care that comes from the family via its campaign “PascualLove: Care begins with family”.

Built on a love for fellowmen by founders, chemists, and husband and wife team of Isosceles and Leonora Pascual, PascualLab started as a small laboratory inside their home in Tondo, where they developed medicines for war-related diseases during World War II.

Since then, it has grown to be one of the top Filipino-owned pharmaceutical companies, behind well-loved brands such as Poten-Cee Vitamin C, Vitex negundo L. Lagundi Leaf (ASCOF), C-Lium Fibre, and OraCare Mouthrinse.

PascualLove: From Our Family To Yours

This 2021, PascualLab reaffirms its commitment to making health easier for every Filipino family through the campaign “PascualLove: Care begins with family”. From the care that emanates from the family, the campaign speaks of love of different kinds.

Passion for Innovation

Believing that at the heart of its business is love for family, PascualLab continues to purposefully innovate on tested formulas, to deliver more family-friendly, high-quality health and wellness products to Filipino communities. To ensure this, industry regulations and plant guidelines are strictly followed at every stage, from formulation to manufacturing.

PascualLab also takes pride in attaining its ISO:9001:2015 certification, which assures its customers that it adheres to the highest international quality standards in its pursuit of continuous process improvements.

Because of this commitment, PascualLab has always made it a point to be at the forefront of life-oriented health solutions through its products such as Poten-Cee, Ascof, C-Lium, and OraCare.

Poten-Cee, is the company’s homegrown Vitamin C brand that has, since its introduction into the market over 40 years ago, evolved into a multi-variant brand that caters not just to various age groups, but to differences in consumers’ Vitamin C needs as well. Ascof Lagundi is currently the no. 1 Lagundi cough formulation ¹ in the market, aside from being the pioneer natural cough remedy², during a time when synthetic cough preparations dominated the market. C-Lium Fibre banners the company’s natural offerings, and currently offers new and exciting flavors to further entice new consumers to adopt a healthy lifestyle. And then there is OraCare, a mouthrinse with the breakthrough technology of Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide that effectively oxidizes the mouth and kills bad bacteria,³ all without the alcohol and sting that are present in other preparations.

This year, PascualLab is also launching more variants for its flagship products as well as new brands such as WellGreens Organics – a line of premium organic food supplements with variants such as Ampalaya, Ginger, Lagundi-Oregano, and Malunggay-Mangoosteen ; and ProBio7 Kids, a probiotic food supplement for children in grape-flavored powder form.

And as part of the company’s 75th anniversary, these and more PascualLab brands are offering special discounts in major outlets nationwide, and via its official flagship stores online.

Love for Life

Beyond fulfilling its life mission, PascualLab also pays it forward by choosing to work with partners who share the company’s values.

Under its corporate social responsibility program SEED (Sowing to Empower, Educate and Develop), PascualLab and over 140 employees recently joined hands with international charitable institution World Vision to sponsor in Malabon about 75 children – a number that’s symbolic of PascualLab’s years in the industry.

Recently, PascualLab also joined hands with renowned health guru, and philanthropist Dr. Willie Ong to reach out to more Filipinos by making vitamins and other healthy products more available to underprivileged communities.

Committed to the Filipino communities it serves, PascualLab has actively sought out frontliners battling this COVID-19 pandemic and families that have been affected by the calamities in the past years including the unprecedented Typhoon Ondoy, Taal Volcano eruption, and most recently Typhoons Rolly, and Ulysses to provide much-needed immunity boosters among other health and

wellness products.

PascualLove Live

Aside from kicking off its milestone celebration with CSR projects, PascualLab is also doing a series of online concerts to create a more celebratory anniversary feel, and to thank its stakeholders – both partners and consumers – for their support. The concert series started off with sponsorship of the KilaboTitos aka OPM King Ogie Alcasid and MuscIAN Ian Veneracion on March 26 via ktext.ph This will be followed by a collaborative digital concert between PascualLab and no. 1 YouTube FM Station Wish 107.5, “PascualLove: From our Family to Yours” featuring the iconic Rivermaya and the fast-rising Music Hero on April 23.

The highlight of PascualLab’s 75th anniversary is an FB Live concert featuring one of the biggest names in the music and radio industries, and special appearances from personalities who played special roles in the company’s history. During the event, PascualLab will also be launching its anniversary theme “Walang Kasing Galing”, a tribute to family love — that continues to be the core and driving force of this company.