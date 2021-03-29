PayMaya bags 11 Quills for its COVID-19 initiatives

PayMaya Philippines brought home 11 Quills at the recently held 18th Philippine Quill Awards for its initiatives that enabled various stakeholders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The digital financial services leader was conferred three Excellence Awards and eight Merit Awards this year by the International Association of Business Communicators-Philippines (IABC-Philippines), a prestigious award-giving body that recognizes strategic and excellent programs, campaigns, and materials in business communications.

It won Excellence Awards for:

  • #OneAgainstCOVID19, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign that helped raised over Php34 million through PayMaya’s payment channels for over 50 humanitarian and non-profit organizations that are helping combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines;
  • LGUs Embracing and Accelerating Digitalization (LEAD) Program Webinar Series for local government units (LGUs) to help enable their organizations and citizens with digital and cashless technologies under the New Normal; and,
  • PayMaya Academy: Preparing Our Talent to be ‘Mission-Ready’ for the Future of Work, an all-digital learning program for PayMaya’s employees to enable personal growth and development while working from home under the community quarantine.

PayMaya also received 8 Merit Awards for various marketing, government sector, employee program, and media relations campaigns, namely:

  • Spreading the joys of going cashless through the “Don’t Pay Cash. PayMaya!“;
  • Bayanihan para sa Digital Ayuda: Building the Philippine Government’s Cashless Infrastructure for Financial Aid with PayMaya;
  • I am PayMaya: Forging Employee’s Ownership of PayMaya’s Growth Narrative through Internal Communication; Embracing the Culture of SAFEwork: PayMaya’s Health and Safety Principle in the New Normal;
  • I am PayMaya: Utilizing the 4Cs in the New Normal;
  • VHUB: Providing PayMaya Employees Freshest Information–Anytime, Anywhere, and on Any Device;
  • PayMaya Squad: Creating a national micro-community of Filipinos living the cashless lifestyle, an influencer community program;  and,
  • Empowering the Media Industry with Safe Contactless Payments Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, a media relations program.

These awards are testaments to PayMaya’s unwavering drive to enable consumers, the government, and businesses with its innovative cashless technologies amid the pandemic. We will continue to go beyond in creating and rolling out inclusive programs and campaigns to accelerate the adoption of digital financial services especially during this critical time,” said Nick Bautista Wilwayco PayMaya Head of Public Affairs and Communications.

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants as well as government agencies and units.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides over 28 million Filipinos with access to financial services. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 200,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 37,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

