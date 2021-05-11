PayMaya expands its widest bills payment offering

Filipinos can now settle payments at over 550 billers using the PayMaya app, the most number and widest range of billers offered by a Philippine e-wallet to date – enabling consumers with a safer, more convenient, and more rewarding way to pay.

From monthly utilities like water and electricity, to insurance, loans, credit cards, schools, real estate, healthcare, and government services, PayMaya enables Filipinos to pay their bills from the safety of their homes. PayMaya’s Pay Bills feature also enables consumers to easily donate to their chosen cause and organizations – allowing Filipinos to perform digital bayanihan with just a few taps on their smartphones.

PayMaya’s extensive list of billers spans across the country – covering utility providers in provinces including Baguio, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bicol, Cebu, Cagayan De Oro, South Cotabato, Iligan, Zamboanga, and many more. With this, Filipinos even in the farthest reaches of the country are able to enjoy cashless convenience in their pay bills transactions.

On top of this, paying bills via PayMaya also allows consumers to add another layer of safety to their essential transactions – keeping it contactless and safe from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“In these challenging times, PayMaya has always made it its priority to ensure that Filipinos are able to complete their everyday transactions in the safest way possible through digital payments. As more consumers turn to our platform for their payment needs, we are proud to bring this widest list and range of active billers within their reach, and provide them with safe, convenient, and rewarding payment experience,” said Shailesh Baidwan, President of PayMaya Philippines.

Contactless and cashless payments have become the preferred payment option of Filipinos for bills payment since the quarantine measures have been implemented last year. In 2020 alone, PayMaya’s transaction volume for bills payment more than tripled from the previous year.

PayMaya sees continuous strong growth for bills payment transactions as Filipinos seek safer, more convenient, and more rewarding ways to pay through its consumer e-wallet app.

To make it more rewarding, consumers who will use their PayMaya app this May to settle two bills worth at least P1,500 each will automatically get a P50 cashback. Meanwhile, those paying their bill via PayMaya for the first time will be rewarded with a P100 cashback for a minimum spend of P1,000. If they pay for a credit card, loan, or insurance bill for the first time, they will also get an additional P50 cashback voucher, for a total of P150 reward!

With PayMaya’s wide range of billers and exclusive rewards to boot, it is easy to see why PayMaya has become the preferred payment option when settling bills.