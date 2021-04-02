PayMaya expands its widest network of cashless touchpoints nationwide with The SM Store

PayMaya is making it even more convenient for Filipinos to make the cashless shift as it expands its Add Money partnership with The SM Store, allowing PayMaya customers to easily transact and add funds to their accounts at close to 600 additional top-up locations nationwide.

On top of the service being available at The SM Store branches nationwide, PayMaya users can now add money to their PayMaya account at the Mall Information Booth, Servicio and bills payment counters located in SM Supermarket, SM Savemore, SM Hypermarket, and Waltermart touchpoints across the country.

These new Add Money channels are the latest addition to PayMaya’s extensive network of over 200,000 touchpoints nationwide – the widest in the country to date – where customers can add, transact, and send money for their day-to-day needs.

“With cashless now being the default and preferred mode of payment for many Filipinos, giving them access to safe and accessible ways to add money to their accounts is very important. We are glad to expand on our partnership with SM Supermalls so that our customers can enjoy the cashless convenience,” said Shailesh Baidwan, PayMaya President.

Adding money at the SM branch near you is easy— all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

On the PayMaya app’s home screen, select Add Money Tap the SM icon Enter the amount you want to add to your account (minimum P100 and maximum of P20,000) and select Continue You will get a 7-digit code. Go to the customer service counter at The SM Store or the Bills Payment counter at SM Supermarket, SM Savemore, or SM Hypermarket and present this code along with your payment to the cashier Wait for an SMS confirmation, and that’s it! You can now pay for your purchases using your PayMaya account.

After adding money to your PayMaya account, you can now enjoy safe, convenient, and rewarding contactless transactions at The SM Store or your favorite restaurants at SM Supermalls via PayMaya’s #BetterQR. You can also pay cashless for your groceries at SM Hypermarket and SM Supermarket using your PayMaya card.

With all the benefits and rewards of going cashless waiting for you, it’s a great time to start using PayMaya! Just download the PayMaya app at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register an account to find out what it’s like to go cashless with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding way to pay for anything online and in stores. Remember, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants as well as government agencies and units.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides over 28 million Filipinos with access to financial services. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 200,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 33,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services