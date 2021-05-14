PayMaya launches new all-in-one gaming experience with PlayMaya

Digital financial services leader PayMaya continues to empower the digital life of Filipinos as it launches PlayMaya, its newest trailblazing in-app service that will bring everyone’s gaming experience to the next level through cashless convenience and exciting rewards.

PlayMaya opens up a whole new world of gaming to millions of avid gamers nationwide. Customers get exclusive access to exciting deals and cashback rewards for in-game purchases and soon, to over 290 digital gaming products, free mini games to play, and curated content from their favorite gaming personalities, all within the PayMaya app.

By simply tapping the new ‘Play’ button on the PayMaya app home screen, users can easily access these exciting new features and rewards that offer something for all types of players, whether they are into casual games, mobile or console games, and even eSports games.

In line with the launch of PlayMaya, PayMaya also kicked off the PlayMaya Tournament, which will see mobile gamers from all around the country battle it out to come out on top in some of the most popular mobile games today such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Call of Duty Mobile, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile.

“PayMaya has always enabled the digital lifestyle of Filipinos through our fintech innovations. Earlier this year, we elevated the shopping experience of our customers with the PayMaya Mall. Now, millions of PayMaya users can gain instant access to an awesome, all-in-one gaming experience–filled with exclusive rewards, engaging games, and exciting content–just by pressing ‘Play’ on their PayMaya app,” said Heidi Garayblas, Head of Growth Marketing Partnerships for PayMaya Philippines.

Among the first PayMaya users to experience a more awesome gameplay with PlayMaya is popular streamer and content creator, Cong TV, who was introduced as the official PlayMaya ambassador. Cong TV has been using PayMaya to enjoy cashless convenience in his gaming purchases for years, aside from the usual services it offers such as paying bills and shopping online. With the newly-launched PlayMaya service, Cong TV is able to enjoy leveled-up perks and rewards for his gaming needs, no matter what type of game he plays.

Level up your game with an action-packed tournament

To kick off the launch of PlayMaya with a bang, PayMaya is introducing the PlayMaya Tournament – the nationwidest e-sports tournament in the country today.

By tapping on the extensive on-ground network of Smart Padala by PayMaya with over 39,000 partner agents present in 92% of all cities and municipalities, the PlayMaya tournament is bringing the best gaming experience powered by cashless payments closer to Filipino gamers even in the farthest reaches of the country.

Teams from all over the Philippines will be battling it out in three of the most popular e-sports games in the country: Mobile Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, and PUBG Mobile, to win the coveted prize pool of P2 million per leg. In addition to this, PayMaya is also giving away over P4 million worth of prizes to the participants. These include gadgets and cash prizes from partners, realme and Smart, which brings the PlayMaya Tournament’s prize pool to over P10 million!

Interested players can sign up for their preferred game starting on May 14 by pressing the Play button on the PayMaya app, or by registering through Smart Padala agents across the country.

To sign up using the PayMaya app, users can follow these simple steps:

Open the PayMaya app Tap the Play tile Tap the banner for the PlayMaya tournament registration and tap register via PayMaya app Fill out the form with the requested details After form is submitted, wait for a tournament representative to get in touch for updates and next steps

Players can also sign up through the Smart Padala agent in their neighborhood by following the instructions below:

At the Smart Padala agent, scan the QR code on the poster for the PlayMaya tournament Tap register via Smart Padala Store Fill out the form with the requested details After form is submitted, wait for a tournament representative to get in touch for updates and next steps

Gear up for PlayMaya-exclusive deals

While serious gamers are gearing up to take home amazing prizes at the PlayMaya tournament, casual gamers can still enjoy exciting rewards by simply pressing Play on PayMaya.

As an introductory offer, PayMaya is rewarding users with exclusive gaming deals. From May 14-16, PayMaya users who will buy gaming pins can enjoy a 50% cashback for each transaction (terms and conditions apply).

In support of PlayMaya, top brands including realme and Smart are also offering great deals from May 14 to June 4:

Customers will get a chance to win awesome devices from realme including a Narzo 30A smartphone, gaming kits, and Buds Q2 when they purchase MLBB or PUBG top-ups in the PayMaya app.

Smart is raffling off 30 diamonds to 100 winners who will buy the GIGA GAMES 99 load package in the PayMaya app for their gaming needs.

You too can enjoy an awesome gameplay with the help of PayMaya! Just download the PayMaya app and register an account to find out what it’s like to go cashless with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding way to pay for anything online and in stores! Remember, for all your gaming needs, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants, as well as government agencies and units.

PayMaya provides more than 35 million Filipinos with access to financial services through its consumer platforms. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 250,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 39,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services.