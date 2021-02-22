PayMaya’s workplace programs cited by LinkedIn and Anvil Awards

Digital financial services leader PayMaya has been cited by global technology firm LinkedIn and the local Anvil Awards for its trailblazing efforts in creating the workplace of the future today amid the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PayMaya effectively utilized a variety of digital tools and programs that allowed for higher employee engagement, accelerated business growth, continuous learning initiatives, and recruitment of top talent.

“Behind all our groundbreaking achievements at PayMaya are our employees. The collective purpose, passion, and expertise propels our unique end-to-end digital payments ecosystem providing crucial services to more than 28 million registered users and over 116,000 merchant partners and their customers across the country,” said Charee Lanza, Chief People Officer of PayMaya.

“Creating the workplace of the future today is key to the fintech industry, especially as we support the recovery and growth of the Philippine economy through digital and cashless technologies,” she added.

Empowering employees through digital

LinkedIn recently featured PayMaya as one of its success stories in employing data-driven and scalable tools particularly in the areas of talent recruitment using LinkedIn Talent Insights, learning and development aided by LinkedIn Learning, and gauging employee pulse through its people success platform GLINT.

These pioneering efforts have generated for the company as much as $213,000 in savings for talent recruitment, higher overall learning and engagement scores for employees, and a 50% drop in attrition levels despite the constraints brought on by the pandemic.

In 2020, PayMaya registered a GLINT engagement score of 80, which is higher than the 79 benchmark score for the top 20% companies globally.

Most recently, PayMaya also received a citation from the 56th Anvil Awards organized by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines for its employee communication portal VHub, which has become the central platform for all PayMaya employees to receive critical work information and policies as it began shifting to remote work in early 2020.

Likewise, PayMaya also received Anvil Awards for its #OneAgainstCOVID19 fundraising campaign to help over 50 organizations raise money for various efforts to address the effects of the pandemic, as well as its LGUs Embracing and Accelerating Digitalization (LEAD) Webinar series in support of the digitalization efforts of the government.

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants as well as government agencies and units.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides over 28 million Filipinos with access to financial services. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 200,000 digital touchpoints nationwide.

Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 37,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services.