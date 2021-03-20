PCCI, Huawei tie up for tech education for students, MSMEs

Huawei Philippines joined hands with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) to enable students and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to develop their skills in innovation and technology through the Huawei ICT Academy and the Huawei Mobile App Development Program.

Speaking at the “Introductory Webinar on Huawei ICT Academy and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) with Local Chambers and Educational Institutions” on Wednesday, PCCI President Ambassador Benedicto V. Yujuico said, “Huawei and PCCI have worked very closely to develop a collaboration that would truly benefit the youth of our country through training and education in cloud technology, artificial intelligence, and other areas of a cutting-edge of innovation and technology.”

Yujuico added that through PCCI’s collaboration with Huawei, “we will bring to you the Huawei ICT Academy — the official program that delivers industry-recognized Huawei certification courses to students, which will serve as a key to bringing new ICT talent closer to industry.”

Huawei also introduced its mobile app development program, which will enhance one’s skills in cross-platform app development and also serve as a bridge connecting MSMEs with universities through joint projects.

Huawei Philippines Vice President Daniel Guo stressed that the goal of Huawei’s training programs is to “enhance ICT engineers’ skills and help them to match the work requirements to be easier for them to find suitable ICT jobs in the domestic market and the world market.”

Launched in 2013, the Huawei ICT Academy is a school-enterprise cooperation program that involves global universities, colleges and educational institutions with the goal of building a talent ecosystem for the ICT industry. It provides industry standard training and certification courses to equip students with technical knowledge and skills required by local and global employers.

The Huawei Mobile App Development Program is a non-profit partnership program that trains university students on app development and digitalization. It also supports MSMEs in developing their own applications for their businesses.

