PCPPI promotes meal time with multi-serve packages

Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc. (PCPPI)—the exclusive manufacturer of PepsiCo beverages in the country—shares the Filipino festive spirit with the whole world through a new campaign, #PepsiHitSaSarap, that highlights its multi-serve packages.

Top-billed by local celebrities Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, the campaign video took over the digital screens of downtown Los Angeles and Times Square in New York City. It also featured Billboard Music Awards-nominee SB19, collegiate basketball hotshot Ricci Rivero, and internet sensation Mimiyuuuh.

“As seen in the latest Pepsi commercial, sharing every meal over a Pepsi becomes ‘hit sa sarap.’ With this campaign, we hope to showcase how Filipinos celebrate, the Pepsi way – one that is hip, fun, and festive,” said Frederick D. Ong, PCPPI president and chief executive officer.

“As Filipinos, meal time is an event we look forward to, especially now that we spend a lot of time at home. PCPPI wants to elevate the experience through our multi-serve beverages which we can share with our whole family,” added Ong.

Pepsi is available in 850mL and 1 liter polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. These are the best value multi-serve packs in PET bottles in the market today. PPCPI is the exclusive bottler of PepsiCo beverages in the country. The group manufactures and sells well-known brands such as Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, 7-Up, Mirinda, Mug, Gatorade, Tropicana, Lipton, and Premier.

