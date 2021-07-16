Peri-Peri’s New Signature Peri Grupo Bundle Is Your New House Party Treat

Dining at Peri-Peri just got more exciting and more satisfying with its Signature Peri Grupo Meal! Along with your favorite flavorful Peri-Peri treats, you also get P581 savings or 34% off in this bundle.

The Signature Peri Grupo Meal bundle lets you #exPERIenceflavors as it includes 1 Whole Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, cooked to perfection in Peri-Peri’s charcoal grill and you have a choice of either Classic or Picante for your preferred spiciness. In addition, enjoy 1 Carbonara with Bread Sticks to share with your friends or family and they’ll surely love you for this special treat. Grab a fresh Sebastian Salad for your green-fixins, 4 Java Rice to load up your bellies, 4 regular sides of your choice, and 1.5L Coke for a refreshing finish.

The #SignaturePeriGrupo meal is good for up to 4 people and ideal for any celebration. Serve it on your next meal or your next party and delight on great memories at home made even better with Peri-Peri’s delectable eats.