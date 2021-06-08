Filipino owned company Personal Collection Direct Selling Inc. pioneers use of Biodegradable Packaging in the Philippines, One of the very few in the world

The Philippines is currently the third largest plastic polluter in the world generating 2.7 metric tons of plastic thrown into the ocean. If this trend continues, there will be more plastic than fish in Philippine waters by 2050.

This eye-opening information pushed Personal Collection Direct Selling, Inc. (PCDSI) to jumpstart its commitment to the environment and sustainable living by launching its A Green Life is A Great Life movement.

A Green Life underscores the company’s commitment to environmental conservation by pioneering the use of 100% biodegradable containers – which means this material is expected to decompose in landfills within approximately 5 to 10 years. That’s 100 times faster than the standard plastic bottle which could take up to 1,000 years to disintegrate. The new packaging will also contribute to the creation of biogas, a potential source of sustainable energy. By doing this, Personal Collection believes they can help save the oceans, one biodegradable bottle at a time.

Though the game-changing switch required a sizable increase in the product cost due to massive investments in research and development and the recalibration of existing packaging, Personal Collection forged ahead, determined to convert their company’s principles into actual programs and later on, milestones.

Chairman of Personal Collection Direct Selling, Inc.’s Board of Directors, Willie “Jun” Evangelista, Jr. says, “If business leaders will work hard for their goals while caring for the only world we live in, then everyone can have their dreams realized for the years to come–a mark of a successful enterprise.” Evangelista also mentioned that they have allotted a long term major company commitment to this cause, as this undertaking is strongly aligned with their core value of caring for the environment.

More initiatives will be launched in the coming months as Personal Collection explores the use of organic, all-natural ingredients in its product lines.

A Great Life is the vision of Personal Collection for its employees, dealers, and stakeholders. Through its direct selling programs featuring high quality products, the company has been providing hundreds of thousands of Filipinos with life-changing opportunities. This dream that they have for their dealers coupled with their sheer determination to succeed has made Personal Collection the leading Filipino-owned direct selling organization in the country.

Evangelista believes that Personal Collection can make the Green Life possible in the same way it has made the Great Life possible for Filipinos. Two noble purposes have now come together as the Great Life is complemented by the Green Life . Aside from being given the opportunity to earn, dealers have become ambassadors of environmental responsibility, as the products they sell contribute to nature’s conservation and sustainability. Customers in turn are given the opportunity to experience the difference of using biodegradable materials. This would allow them to feel and be inspired, knowing that they, too, have a share in this monumental effort to protect our environment from further harm.

Watch out for Personal Collection’s new biodegradable package design this month. Environmental awareness campaigns, both online and offline, can be expected in the months to come!