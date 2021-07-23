Petron, PayMaya promote cashless transactions with 1-year free fuel giveaway

Industry leader Petron Corporation is giving away a one-year supply of fuel to three lucky winners in celebration of reaching 1,000 stations equipped with PayMaya QR.

Petron’s tie-up with PayMaya is fueled by its commitment to promote safety and convenience at its service stations through innovative cashless technologies.

Three (3) grand prize winners will receive a year’s supply of fuel equivalent to P60,000. Another set of ten (10) winners will each get P2,000 worth of PayMaya credits.

Running from July 1 to August 31, 2021, the exclusive promo is offered at more than 1,000 Petron service stations nationwide. For the full list of participating stations, please visit the Petron website at www.petron.com.

To join, just gas up at any participating Petron station and pay using PayMaya QR. Qualified users will earn one raffle entry for every P100 spent on any Petron fuel—Xtra Advance, XCS, Blaze 100, Diesel Max, and Turbo Diesel—engine oil, or LPG products.

Customers will receive a text notification for every successful transaction with the total raffle entries earned. Winners will be selected via electronic raffle and will be notified via telephone call and registered mail.

“We always make it a point to prioritize the welfare of our customers and to ensure that our stations remain a safe place for them, including offering contactless payment options. PayMaya has proven to be a valuable partner in elevating the level of safety at our stations and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration by introducing their technology in more locations,” said Perkin Chai, Marketing Division Head for Petron.

To date, Petron has the most number of fuel stations in the country equipped with PayMaya’s digital payment solutions.

“Digital payment is fast becoming the norm and PayMaya QR provides a better experience for motorists in terms of safety, convenience, and rewards. We are happy to work with Petron in helping elevate the experience of their customers through our solutions,” said Heidi Garayblas, Head of Growth Marketing Partnerships for PayMaya Philippines.

Aside from paying via PayMaya QR at Petron service stations, motorists can also use their debit, credit, or prepaid card as well as other e-Wallet accounts through the One by PayMaya all-in-one point-of-sale (POS) device.

Petron continues to be committed to the health and safety of its customers and its own frontliners. Aside from cashless payment options, strict safety protocols like temperature checks for its personnel, wearing face masks and face shields, physical distancing, and frequent sanitation are in place at Petron service stations and retail outlets.

As it further expands its presence in key areas, the country’s largest oil company will also continue to look for ways to create safer and more rewarding journeys on the road.