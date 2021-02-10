PflanzenölE: Your Supplement for the New Normal

“Plants are our food, oxygen, and medicine … That’s why the power of plants is the key to unlocking our enjoyment of life.” ― Natasha Potter

It is 2021. We have been under the COVID-19 pandemic for a year, and — in the Philippines — in various forms of lockdown and quarantine for almost a year. New strains have been discovered and vaccines are on their way, but people are still afraid.

This reality begs the question: Is our body healthy enough to withstand and fight or manage and heal from viruses like this? COVID is a new disease, and there are old ones that our immune system is still battling every second of every hour of every day.

How do we make sure we have what it takes?

This is the question that founders of A&H Essentials (Active and Healthy) built their business on. Given the despair, hopelessness, and uncertainty that COVID-19 has brought upon humanity until now, they came together to hopefully bring new hope.

Supplement for the new normal

In order to stay healthy, people need to eat well, stay active, and get the prescribed amount of rest and sleep. But today’s reality has worsened the mental state of many, what with the deaths of friends and loved ones happening at an alarming rate.

But we cannot simply sit back and let COVID-19 defeat us. While there is life, there is hope, and there is something we can do to help our bodies adjust to the harsh conditions of the new normal. We need to recover and rebuild.

How do we do it the right way?

Welcome PflanzenölE (flan-ze-nol) — a softgel supplement made from 12 active and 100% natural ingredients from plants that possess antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. (“PflanzenölE” is the German word for plants.)

PflanzenölE contains essential oils from basil, cinnamon, clove, curcumin, frankincense, ginger, oregano, peppermint, ravintsara, sage, and thyme. It also contains Vitamin E that fights free radicals that cause cancer and help in healthy cell regeneration.

“It is our desire to bring hope for a better world through nutritional supplements that are made from 100% natural ingredients,” says Hildebrand Barcarse, founder and CEO of A&H Essentials. “We hope to offer a more sustainable solution, and those that will not deplete our natural resources.”

Edith Dychiao, research and development director adds: “We worked with passionate researchers and cellular biologists to develop PflanzenölE, an all-natural food supplement, which we consider a breakthrough product.”

The ambassador and the medical expert

A new product gains strength with the use and endorsement of key figures in health and wellness. For A&H Essentials and PflanzenölE, these are no less than celebrity, host, newscaster, and athlete “Kuya” Kim Atienza and Dr. Reynaldo Salinel Jr., Diplomate and Fellow of the Philippine Academy of Family Physicians, infectious disease and diabetes specialist, and radio and TV host.

“Being in the same circle of runners, it was natural for A&H Essentials to partner with Kuya Kim who shares the same vision and passion in life, that is living an active and healthy lifestyle,” says A&H Essentials marketing director Maureen Castaneda.

Dr. Salinel, meanwhile, joins the team to share his insights and advice to the patrons and customers of PflanzenölE.

A&H Essentials’ PflanzenölE is proudly Philippine-made, FDA approved, and Halal-certified. It is recommended as part of our daily dietary supplement to help shield the body from illnesses.

As Kuya Kim is known to say, “Iwas sakit, iwas worry”; while the good doctor Dr. Salinel reminds us: an ounce of prevention is better than cure.

PflanzenölE is available for purchase online for only P2,495 per bottle containing 90 softgels. It is also available at Best Organic Distributors and soon in major drugstores nationwide. For more information about PflanzenölE, please call (632) 8567.2313. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ahessentialsph or https://www.facebook.com/PflanzenölE.