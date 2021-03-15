P&G and Shopee collaborate to encourage fair division of household chores in latest #ChallengeTheChores campaign

Procter & Gamble partnered with the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Shopee, to launch its latest campaign as part of this year’s International Women’s Day. Titled #ChallengeTheChores, this campaign responds to the global call for us to challenge gender stereotypes by fostering a sense of joint responsibility within the household and encouraging family members to team up and tackle household chores together.

The campaign will be progressively launched across five Southeast Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam, featuring a series of challenges that aim to inspire families to take on household chores together, such as doing the laundry and attending to a child’s needs.

Since Covid-19, 75% of caregiving chores have fallen on women, with several extra responsibilities and commitments added to their already busy lives. To further illustrate the importance of addressing this need for shared responsibility, the campaign will feature a video of how household chores can be equally divided and tackled together.

Alexandra Vogler, P&G e-commerce Senior Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, said, “P&G is deeply committed to equality and inclusion. Through this campaign, we want to raise awareness of the imbalanced distribution of chores. Through an entertaining short film and an interactive, gamified experience, we hope to inspire people to #ChallengeTheChores and drive greater equality within households.”

Shopee also found that women are the most active shoppers on the platform in product categories such as household and other fast-moving consumer goods. As e-commerce becomes more prevalent, Shopee looks to leverage its platform to encourage meaningful conversations through a fun, personalized, and interactive experience for customers.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “We are proud to partner with P&G, a world-leading FMCG brand, on this meaningful initiative. Besides encouraging families to take on equal responsibilities of household chores, we also seek to provide our users with a wide assortment of products to make everyday household chores convenient and manageable. We look forward to launching more of such engaging campaigns with P&G that would enrich the shopping experience for our users.”

During the campaign period, shoppers in each market can look forward to various activities and exclusive content that will inspire the whole family and help them rediscover the fun of tackling household chores together. These include live streams featuring Key Opinion Leaders on their challenges when tackling household chores and how they teamed up with their partners to overcome those challenges. It also includes exclusive in-app activities to snatch up special deals and win prizes and the classic Shopee Catch game to collect as many P&G products giveaway or vouchers as possible.

The #ChallengeTheChores Campaign will run from March 17 to March 19. For more information about the campaign and the best deals and promos, visit https://shopee.ph/m/pg-super-brand-day.