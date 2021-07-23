Philips Gaming Monitors Launches the Community Shield 2021

Fresh of the success of the Philips Gaming Monitors Vanguard Cup 2021, where the top tier Valorant teams in country competed. This time the focus will be on the up and coming Amateur and grassroots team.

The Philips Gaming Monitors Community Shield is a community based Valorant tournament. Being community based the tournament’s aim is to grow the amateur and grassroots Valorant scene in the country. This is the chance local amateur teams; student teams and computer shop teams can play on a level that they can be seen and discovered.

Kicking things off will be a Caster and Streamers Cup. These community leaders and builders are the perfect jumping off point for the Community Sheild. There will be a limited 8 slots and the tournament will start at 7:00 pm. Again, this tournament is geared to casters and streamers who are not professional esports athletes and not signed to any team. For streamers they should have at least 10,000 followers and should share the live stream of the tournament.

The casters & streamers cup champion will be getting Philips Gaming Monitors 242MB and Red Bull Packs, T-Force Fash Drives and Rapoo products.

The first leg will start on July 29, the second leg will be on August 12, the last leg will be on August 26. The tournament participants are limited to 8 teams and will start at 7:00 pm. There will be one winner per leg. This is open to all amateur teams, student teams as long as the team has not participated in any major tournaments or signed by a major brand.

The winners will be getting Php 5,000.00 and Red Bull Packs, T-Force Fash Drives and Rapoo products.

In line with the Community Shield tournament PC Worx will be putting together a special bundle with every purchase of specific models of Philips Gaming Monitors. The bundle is available from July 15 to August 31 or while supplies last.

Valorant is the highly popular first-person shooter PC game and is poised to be one of the major players in the esports scene.

The Philips Gaming Monitors Vanguard Cup is also brought to you by their sponsor PC Worx, Red Bull, Rapoo Philippines and T-Force. The tournament is organized by Fulcrum Esports.