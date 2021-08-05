PhilPlans extends special cash programs amid growing concerns over COVID-19 Delta variant

PhilPlans, one of the country’s top pre-need firms, has extended its special cash programs until September 30, 2021 to provide assistance to planholders who may be affected by the still ongoing pandemic especially in view of the threat of a new surge due to the Delta variant.

“Given the higher risk that this more dangerous variant poses to the health of our families and its potential impact on their finances, we thought it best to extend our special cash programs as a way of providing a much-need financial lifeline for our planholders,” said PhilPlans President and CEO Monico V. Jacob.

Jacob noted that the special cash programs may be very useful in particular to planholders in Metro Manila during the return to enhanced community quarantine on August 6-20.

Launched in the early days of the pandemic in 2020, PhilPlans’s special cash programs were extended to 30,661 planholders and their families with a total of Php6.55 billion as of June 30, 2021. Of the said amount, Php2.28 billion or 34.8% were given in the first half of 2021.

Apart from the special cash programs, the company has also given a total of Php2.38 billion in maturity benefits for education, life, and pension plans to 36,236 planholders from the beginning of 2020 until June 30, 2021. Php1.03 billion or 43.2% of the aforementioned amount was disbursed in the first six months of 2021.

Planholders who wish to avail of extra cash for their emergency needs to fund their medical expenses or to augment lost income may visit https://philplans.com.ph to apply for the C.A.R.E. (COVID Assistance, Relief, and Emergency), ECQ Emergency Fund, Education Lump Sum Payment, and Plan Termination Value cash programs.

PhilPlans will get in touch with all planholders qualified for the said offers.