PhilTower Partners with Globe

Globe is partnering with Phil-Tower Consortium, Inc (PhilTower) to ramp up its aggressive network rollout in more areas in the National Capital Region and Luzon.

Boosted by the Bayanihan 2 law which streamlined the permitting process, the partnership aims to install 500 new cell sites within the year.

Globe believes the partnership with PhilTower will boost the company’s response to its customers’ ever increasing need for better, reliable, and accessible connectivity in the new normal.



“Our partnership with PhilTower will help us accelerate our cell site expansion. Consequently, this will bring better services to Globe subscribers in more locations in the country,” said Vincent Tempongko, Globe Vice President for Site Acquisition.

PhilTower, on the other hand, emphasizes its role in advancing the telecommunication infrastructure in the country.

“As a communication solutions enabler and digital infrastructure provider, we help power critical digital network expansion needs through our innovative cell site technologies. We are introducing new and innovative solutions like the Micro Cell Poles that have a low impact and small footprint with capability to load in radios, battery backup within the pole for network densification,” said Devid Gubiani, PhilTower

President.

PhilTower is an independent tower company (ITC) established in 2019. With its partnership with Globe, it is deploying new cell sites in Metro Manila, North and South Luzon.

”We look forward to working with Globe Telecom in providing 4G and 5G coverage to ensure connectivity to many Filipinos,” added Peter Wong, Country Director of PhilTower.

PhilTower has laid out its two-year masterplan which include: focusing on supporting coverage improvements in suburban and rural areas; contributing efficiently to network densification in urban areas in anticipation of mass adoption of 5G through its Micro Cell Poles; and improving in-building coverage with small cells based digital shared infrastructure.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) particularly UN SDG No. 9 that highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development.