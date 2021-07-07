Phoenix Asphalt introduces DIY product for pothole problems

Offering a new solution to recurring problems in Philippine roads, new asphalt player, Phoenix Asphalt, is introducing an innovative product that aims to provide an effective and durable fix for road potholes.

Called Cold Patch Asphalt Mix, it is a dense-grade, ready-mix product that can withstand heavy rain, floods, and temperatures of up to 64°C. Providing further convenience, it is also storable, and does not require heavy equipment for application.

“We at Phoenix Asphalt believe that the way for national progress starts with strategic, functional, and well-maintained roads. Hence, together with our partners, we are offering a solution that could achieve this, and help boost our government’s ‘Build Build Build’ program, while providing better journeys for Filipino motorists,” Phoenix Asphalt General Manager Julius Aguas said.

An environment-friendly product, the Cold Patch Asphalt Mix can be applied directly to concrete and asphalt-based roads immediately and anytime when needed. It also eliminates the waiting time after asphalt application since it allows traffic immediately after product compaction.

“This type of product has a great potential in improving road maintenance as it can easily be used to repair cracks and potholes without the need for heating or mixing,” Department of Public Works and Highways Bureau of Research and Standards Officer-In-Charge Director Reynaldo Faustino said. “We call on our private partners to continue developing high-quality products that we can utilize and incorporate into our projects, and to support us in our pursuit of improving the lives of our fellow Filipinos through quality infrastructures.”

In 2019, Phoenix Asphalt was established as a joint venture company by the leading local independent oil firm Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc., Thailand-based TIPCO Asphalt Public Co. Ltd, and PhilAsphalt Development Corporation. In the same year, it broke ground for the construction of its own asphalt facility in Batangas, and officially started its operation mid-2020.

“We would like to congratulate Phoenix Asphalt for the launch of such an innovative product that is very in sync with the needs of the country in terms of road maintenance. As their international partner, we are one with the team in its pursuit to deliver high-quality products and services for Filipinos, and help improve the road conditions in the country. This is only the start as we have more groundbreaking offerings that are

currently being developed to address specific problems and requirements of our customers,” TIPCO International Retail Division Regional Technical Manager Christophe Duboscq said.