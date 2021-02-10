PictureLifeTogether with the much-awaited OPPO Reno5 Series

During a time when most gatherings are done virtually and away from each other, global smart device brand OPPO wants to remind users everywhere that human connection is all about finding shared experiences that bring us together. In line with this, the brand is officially unveiling the much-anticipated Reno5 Series, the ultimate smartphone camera powerhouse that enables you to #PictureLifeTogether with your loved ones.

“With OPPO’s revolutionary camera technology, the newest Reno5 Series gives users the power to magically bring to life the color and the light of the world in their own distinct style. Perfect for the thriving Filipino digital content creators, Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G empower Gen Zs and Millennials to #PictureLifeTogether by letting them have the best smartphone phoneography experience, allowing users to effortlessly capture all the action and the most important moments, be it night or day,” said Raymond Xia, OPPO Philippines Marketing Director.

Launched via livestream on OPPO Philippines’ official Facebook page, the latest addition to the Reno series comes in two variants, Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G, both of which are now officially available for pre-order for PHP18,999 and PHP23,999 respectively via OPPO concept and online stores, partner dealers, and exclusive e-commerce partners Shopee and Lazada.

Double the fun at the OPPO Reno5 Livestream and Virtual Afterparty

To celebrate the official release of the Reno5 series, OPPO gathered the country’s top celebrities and content creators in one livestream event. Headlining the program are real-life BFFs Nadine Lustre and Yassi Pressman who will be talking about their friendship and how they curate their social media content. Meanwhile, celebrity content creator and tech geek Mikael Daez took the audience through the best features of Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G, and real-life couple David Guison and Angelique Manto gave an exclusive tour of the OPPO Box, a pop-up installation at the Glorietta Activity Center open from February 8-14 which fans and customers can visit, test and pre-order their own OPPO Reno5 unit.

Throughout the digital event, lucky viewers got to take home exclusive prizes from OPPO, and were treated to a special first look at the new Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G with music photographer and content creator Magic Liwanag. Closing out the festivities were more performances from musical acts August Wahhh and Crwn, dance groups UPeepz and a DJ set featuring Motherbasss, all of which brought to life endless shared moments.

#PictureLifeTogether with the Ultimate Videography Experience

The OPPO Reno5 Series introduces an all-new camera system featuring a 64MP rear quadcam matrix and a 44MP ultra clear front camera for Reno5 4G and a 32MP ultra clear front camera for Reno5 5G. These are further enhanced by OPPO’s latest camera system innovation — the OPPO Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System, an imaging system designed for superior portrait video effects promising creativity and quality combined.

Another industry-first video feature, Reno5 4G’s AI Mixed Portrait brings the double exposure video effect to a smartphone. With its two different artistic modes, users can customize how the portrait video blends into the background video, leading to fun and imaginative results. Reno5 5G, on the other hand, exclusively offers the Portrait Beautification Video feature which allows your phone to identify your ethnicity, sex, and age and personalizes the beautification process for you, including whitening, smoothening, retouching, and reshaping of your face. Taking into consideration your sex and age, your Reno5’s camera can help you look at your best in your videos.

More than that, the Reno5 series comes with the new Dual-View Video that enables videos to be captured from the front and rear cameras simultaneously. This double-perspective recording function effortlessly stitches you and the object you are shooting in the same video frame at once.

Apart from the outstanding camera features of the latest Reno5 series, OPPO equipped with features to give you the ultimate smartphone performance. Its Reno5 4G is powered by the 50W Flash Charge and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, while Reno5 5G is powered by 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Additionally, the Reno Series is built with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and comes with the latest android-based operating system, ColorOS 11.1.

Pre-Order Your Reno5 Series Now

Be first in line and get your first dibs on the latest Reno5 series! From February 10-19, 2021, customers can visit any authorized dealers to place their pre-orders, and will also be entitled one free Kuyou Smart Watch for every Reno5 series purchased. A non-refundable down payment of PHP1,000 is required to complete the reservation process. Upon completion of the reservation, a pre-order card will be issued to the buyer, and should be presented upon claiming your order at the store where you reserved your unit. Customers may start claiming the reserved gadget plus the free Kuyou Smart Watch starting February 20.

OPPO is also having a special flash sale on Shopee and Lazada on February 10 at 8PM. Limited stocks of Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G are up for grabs and same-day purchases will be shipped out within 24 hours. During this period, you are entitled to get freebies worth PHP6,600, such as an OPPO Enco W11, GrabFood vouchers, Viu Premium Subscriptions, and a Kuyou Smart Watch. Additionally, score more freebies if you leave your best 5-star rating with photos of the Reno5 to be one of 10 lucky customers who can win a Converse sling bag, a Parkland 30L BackPack, and an OPPO M31.

Additionally, OPPO is partnering with Globe Telecom and Smart Communications for an exclusive postpaid plan offering. With Globe Telecom, you can grab the latest OPPO Reno5 device exclusively at www.shop.globe.com.ph at ThePLAN 1499 with zero cash-out and get a free Rock Space EB51 True Wireless Stereo Earbuds worth PHP3,199. ThePLAN 1499 comes with 11GB of data, Unli All-Net Texts and Unli All-Net Calls; while OPPO Reno5 5G will be available in both www.shop.globe.com.ph and select Globe stores through ThePLAN 1799 with only PHP1,200 one-time cash-out and comes with a free Kuyou Smart Watch worth PHP3,999. ThePLAN 1799 with 16GB of data, Unli All-Net Texts, Unli All-Net Calls.

Meanwhile, OPPO Reno5 5G will also soon be available with Smart Signature 5G Plan 2299 with minimal cash-out at Smart Stores nationwide and via the Smart Online Store. The Signature 5G Plan is specially designed with two times more data than the regular Signature Plans so users can make the most of Smart 5G’s superfast speeds, ultra-low latency, and higher efficiency. The plans also now come with Unli All-Net Calls and Texts so subscribers can stay in touch with friends and loved ones worry-free.

The Reno5 series is also available via Home Credit with 0% interest. Reno5 4G is available under 6-month, 9-month, 12-month, 15-month, and 18-month installment plans. While the Reno5 5G is available under 9-month, 12-month, 15-month, and 18-month installment plans. You may also purchase the latest handsets via major credit card bank partners.

Reno5 4G comes in Fantasy Silver and Starry Black, while Reno5 5G comes in Galactic Silver and Starry Black. Both handsets will be officially available in the Philippines starting February 20.