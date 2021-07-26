PIK shares insights on Construction Technologies

As the Philippines continues to deliver its promise of aggressively creating infrastructure that benefits the community with its “Build, Build, Build” program, it’s important to look at the changes in the construction sector that will impact the foundation for future building projects.

As they expand to the Philippines, PIK, Russia and Europe’s largest real estate developer, shares three key insights on the European-standards of technology that they have seen to benefit the industry the most.

Rise in modular production

Modular production, or the building of materials at prefabrication lines before transporting the built structures onsite, has recently gained popularity around the world for its clear efficiency. The Philippines can benefit from prefab homes as they can be significantly low-cost and have proven to withstand natural disasters such as earthquakes and typhoons. Architects have even noted that modular projects can be completed faster than conventional ones by as much as 50%.

“Investing in prefabrication factories improves the quality of standardized materials, ensures cost-effectiveness, and increases worker safety,” states Gasan Guseynov, PIK Head Project Manager for International Development. Guseynov shares that, while they have yet to bring in their expertise in modular production in the Philippines, PIK has one of the most advanced prefab production lines in Europe, with nine integrated construction plants that help avoid the need to transport so many skilled workers to their construction sites.

Investing in in-house research and development

“Being internationally competitive requires innovation. Research and development creates smarter construction processes and techniques, making it easier for us to build quality urban environments,” Guseynov says. Through strong research initiatives, real estate companies better understand the sites they build in, and are thus able to design projects fit for that specific location. With over 15 patent-protected proprietary housing technologies, PIK is able to provide its clients with effective architectural urban and IT solutions.

PIK has invested a lot in its own research and development department, and is in fact the only homebuilder in Russia with in-house R&D. They have more than 300 software engineers creating innovative housing services and technologies with their property technology platform. These researchers underpin the advancements that allow construction companies to now develop more disaster-resilient buildings and why urban planners can conjure computer visualisations of buildings.

Above all, prioritizing research and development allows companies to ensure sustainable carbon neutrality and energy efficient development.

Advancing digitalization

Filipinos are increasingly trusting of online applications for everyday purchases, from meals and groceries to bank transactions and car rides. Yet, buying a home is one of the few areas that has not yet fully moved in that direction. “There was this opportunity for a safe and straightforward online setup, so we’re glad that we’re able to bring our technology to the Philippines for our first project One Sierra,” says Guseynov.

PIK was the first real estate developer to successfully implement full online sales in Europe, and with the continued need to stay at home, digitalization of a company’s business processes has become even more vital. Since 2019, the online sales technology PIK pioneered in Russia has increased the transparency and speed of sales, construction, and cash flow. Their hybrid system includes helpful sales assistants to guide customers through their responsive and secure digital interface.

“Whereas before, technology was simply an afterthought, PIK has been able to integrate innovative technologies to our daily operations from the beginning,” Guseynov shares. “Understanding and investing in smarter construction technologies helps us fulfill our mission in building efficient and more future-proof urban environments,” he adds.

PIK has used these innovations to streamline construction processes in order to deliver sustainable and well-designed homes for families all around the world. Guseynov notes that the company is keen to continue paving the way as an industry leader in construction technologies.