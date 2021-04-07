Pilipinas Shell, Grab PH team up to spur mobility and on-demand delivery in Cebu

As Cebu’s domestic economy prepares for gradual reopening, mobility and on-demand delivery services will continue to play their roles in driving economic activities across various industries and supply chains.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation, the Philippines’ longest running energy company, and Grab Philippines, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, have come together to provide support to Grab’s driver- and delivery-partners who play a key role in supporting Cebu’s longer-term socio-economic recovery through safe and reliable mobility and delivery services.

Pilipinas Shell and Grab Philippines will collaborate on a range of initiatives benefiting thousands of Grab driver- and delivery-partners in Cebu, helping them save up on their daily expenses and maximize their earnings on the Grab platform.



Through this partnership, Grab driver- and delivery-partners in Cebu will be able to enjoy exclusive fuel discounts at Shell stations, and avail budget-friendly rice meals in Shell Select Stores as low as PHP 30.00.

Grab delivery-partners will no longer need to queue behind other cars and vehicles, as Shell has also dedicated special biker lanes to ensure that their vehicles are well-conditioned to continuously serve the consumers and support merchant-partners in Cebu.

To support their medical consultation and insurance needs, select Grab driver- and delivery-partners – who have maintained a monthly average re-fuel of 200 Liters and 50 Liters, respectively, for at least six months, can also qualify for insurance and telemedicine services via the Shell Go+ Pro Loyalty Program.

Lastly, Grab driver- and delivery-partners in Cebu may also apply for Shell-subsidized scholarships for their children – easing their worries on tuition fees and allowing them to make the most from their earnings on the Grab platform.

By providing meaningful support to Grab’s driver- and delivery-partners in Cebu, Pilipinas Shell and Grab Philippines aim to encourage and motivate driver- and delivery-partners to be on the road and help local businesses continuously serve their consumers – opening up revenue streams for these enterprises that are just getting back on their feet.

“We welcome this opportunity to partner with Grab Philippines to help restore mobility and reinvigorate the economy of Cebu,” said Randy Del Valle, Pilipinas Shell’s Vice President for Retail and General Manager for Mobility. “We recognize the important part that their Grab driver and delivery-partners play in restarting businesses and bringing essential goods and services to the public in a safe and reliable manner. Pilipinas Shell is committed to this partnership which will help mobilize this city’s progress and economic recovery for years to come.”

“We are committed to supporting the needs of our driver- and delivery-partner communities in Cebu as they play an essential role in helping local businesses better reach and serve their consumers, and providing safe transport services to many Cebuanos who need to be in their workplaces to perform essential economic activities. By working together with Pilipinas Shell on a range of meaningful initiatives, we are able to continue helping our driver- and delivery-partners with their everyday needs, and we hope that they will continue to be on the road to serve the needs of our kababayans in Cebu, and contribute to the city’s broader socio-economic recovery,” says Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz.