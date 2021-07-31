Piolo Pascual joins the Poten-Cee family

Multi-awarded actor, singer, and health enthusiast Piolo Pascual joins Poten-Cee Vitamin C’s family of A-list brand ambassadors as the latest endorser of Poten-Cee + ZN and Poten-Cee + Zn Advance, the brand’s newest variants.

It is an endorsement that has long been waiting to happen, what with Piolo sharing a surname with the company’s founders and owners. While there is no relation, Pascual and the PascualLab Family share one thing in common – a love for life and passion for health.

Pascual, one of the Philippine entertainment industry’s eminent actors who has become one of the most recognized names since he first entered the industry in 1990, has proven himself a formidable force, giving life into and doing his best in whatever he dabbles in.

A well-known health and badminton enthusiast, Pascual puts a premium on his health, all the more proving that he is the easy choice to endorse Poten-Cee + ZN and Poten-Cee + ZN Advance.

Poten-Cee + ZN and Poten-Cee + ZN Advance are the newest additions to Poten-Cee’s family of adult variants that include Sugar-Coated, Sugar-Free, Forte, Non-Acidic, and Chewable. Poten-Cee + ZN helps augment our body’s defenses through the addition of Zinc, while Poten-Cee + ZN Advance not only contains Zinc but is fortified with Vitamin D3 to further enhance our immune response.

Zinc helps the body take the defensive stance by preventing the entry and multiplication of viruses while Vitamin D works on the offense, activating the body’s immune system to better attack viral invaders.

Pascual believes that for life to go on in this pandemic, it is critical to both be cautious and forward-thinking. He commented, “We are still in a pandemic and so when it comes to health, we should not let our guard down, but instead, step up. Poten-Cee’s newest variants offer that added immunity to shield us further from the viruses while supporting our overall health so that we can carry out our responsibilities and be there for the important people in our lives.”

And just like Pascual, when people think he has already given his all, he seems a step ahead in his game and continues to level it up, especially with his health.

Pascual joins Poten-Cee’s powerhouse endorsers led by multi-awarded actress, brand endorser, and philanthropist Bea Alonzo and just last year, by multi-faceted artist, fashion icon, and philanthropist Heart Evangelista.

Suggested Retail Price (SPR) for Poten-Cee + ZN is at Php 7.50 per capsule and for Poten-Cee + ZN Advance, at 13.50 each. Both variants are available at all Mercury Drug, Southstar, The Generic Pharmacy, and Watsons outlets nationwide .