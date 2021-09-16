Piolo Pascual remains a Kapamilya; To star in 2 ABS-CBN shows

The Ultimate Heartthrob once said he never left and “see you soon.” Like a true gentleman who honors his word, Piolo Pascual on Thursday (September 16) signed up anew with ABS-CBN, his home network for many years.

A red carpet welcome was rolled out for Piolo before his contract signing in ABS-CBN, where he was joined by ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, group CFO Rick Tan, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, and his talent manager Lulu Romero.

Kapamilya viewers can look forward to Piolo headlining two programs in ABS-CBN – a teleserye with new Kapamilya star Lovi Poe, and a romantic-comedy series where he reunites with Angelica Panganiban.

In his over 25 years as a Kapamilya, Piolo became known as a man of many talents. But what truly brought him closer to audiences over the years are his shows and movies that have become part of their lives and are now considered Filipino classics.

With hit shows like “Mangarap Ka,” “Lobo,” “Lovers in Paris,” “Noah,” box-office films such as “Dekada ’70,” “Starting Over Again,” “Milan,” “Don’t Give Up on Us,” and many more, Piolo solidified his status as the country’s most sought-after leading man and one of the finest actors of his generation.