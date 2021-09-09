It’s a pizza party for one with Pizza Hut’s all-new My Box combo meals

When we think about pizza, images of family and friends gathering together as they each take a slice comes to mind. And it makes sense, because pizza is among the most popular and widely-loved communal dishes in the world. But what about those moments when we suddenly crave for pizza and we’re on our own? Enter Pizza Hut‘s latest promo!

You’ll have more options at Pizza Hut for when you feel like ordering just for yourself with the new My Box Combo Meals! For just P199 (P219 with food aggregators), you’ll be able to satisfy your cravings with a personal pizza and sides that you can customize so you can have your meal however you want it!

Have a pizza party for one whenever you fancy with My Box Combo 1. Enjoy your own Personal Pan Pizza together with a side of Crispy Fries for that added crunch, and a serving of Cream of Mushroom Soup for warmth and comfort that will refresh your taste buds.

Take the sumptuous interplay of American and Italian flavors even further with My Box Combo 2, which comes with one Personal Pan Pizza as well as a hearty serving of Spaghetti Bolognese and 2 pieces of herby, buttery Garlic Bread—a meal that will satisfy even the hungriest of eaters.

Or, if you just can’t get enough of the cheesy goodness that Pizza Hut is known for, you can also go with My Box Combo 3, which comes with 5 pieces of mozzarella sticks that are deep fried to perfection, in addition to one Personal Pan Pizza and a serving of Cream of Mushroom Soup.

Aside from these three combo options, you’ll be able to switch up your every meal with three all-time favorite flavors that you can choose from for your Personal Pan Pizza: Hawaiian Supreme, Pepperoni Lovers, and Cheese Lovers.

That’s not all! Pizza Hut is also giving you add-ons to make your meal even more flavorful and filling. Quench your thirst with a 12-oz serving of ice-cold Pepsi for an additional P25. Make your feast meatier with 2 pieces of Sausage Rolls for an additional P55. End your meal on a sweet note with 6 pieces of KitKat Pops for an additional P45. Please note that these prices are for orders made via Pizza Hut’s main channels; for orders made with delivery partners, there will be an additional charge of P5 for each add-on.

What are you waiting for? Liven up your day by ordering these new offers and your other Pizza Hut favorites, anytime! Order for take-out and delivery via the 8911-1111 hotline, www.pizzahut.com.ph, the Pizza Hut Mobile App, or official delivery partners GrabFood, foodpanda, and Pickaroo!