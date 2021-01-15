Plant bazaar, other outdoor offerings sprout anew in Araneta City

Start your year with more herbage options at the City of Firsts as Araneta City reopens the Green Corner plant bazaar for only a limited time this month at the Times Square Food Park.

Featuring horticulturists from Cactus and Succulent Enthusiasts Society (CASES), Araneta City pops-up the special bazaar of greeneries to give more choices of saplings and seeds for plantitos and plantitas.

Make growing plants at home your resolution this year. Green Corner offers a wide variety of uncommon to rare indoor and outdoor plants for you to choose from. There will be a showcase of plants imported abroad and floras cultured from Benguet. Get tangled by a beautiful sight of different kinds of cacti, succulents and air plants.

Green thumbs will also find gardening supplies and planting materials exhibited by members of CASES.

The Green Corner is open from January 15 to 20, 3pm to 11pm, at the Times Square Food Park Araneta City.

And as you enjoy the relaxing sight of the plant bazaar, grab the opportunity to experience an al fresco dining just near the Green Corner. Enjoy the sumptuous grilled meals, sizzling plates and exquisite Filipino cuisines in a cool, outdoor setting with the continuation of the Times Square Food Park.

More food choices also await you at the Araneta City Expo along Gen. Romulo Ave., where you can enjoy street-side food offerings by the Max’s group and a variety of traditional Filipino street foods and refreshments.

Enjoy all these outdoor treats this month only at the City of Firsts!