PLDT Chief Information Security Officer wins Visionary CISO Award

PLDT Group and Smart Communications’ FVP and Group Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Angel Redoble recently received the Visionary CISO Award from CISOs Connect, an exclusive professional community of trusted cyber peers and experts for cybersecurity.

During its CISOs Top 100 CISOs (C100) Recognition, the community awarded the top cybersecurity leaders across industries and institutions for their “contribution to the profession, excellence in organizational protection and nurturing the next generation of cyber professionals.”

The community’s Board of Esteemed Judges acknowledged Redoble for his “vision that goes beyond just securing his company” but also in spearheading the field of cybersecurity and the role of CISO in the Philippines.

“This honor and recognition encourage and prepare me in the next chapter of my journey—that is to bring, to bear all that I know and have experienced to elevate my motherland’s overall cybersecurity posture and to actively contribute in constantly improving the global state of cybersecurity,” Redoble said.

Redoble is the chairman and founding president of the Philippine Institute of Cyber Security Professionals and a former Chairman of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group National Advisory Council.

Likewise, he is actively involved in promoting cybersecurity and teaching cyber warfare and cyber intelligence at the National Defense College of the Philippines. He is also a program director and adjunct professor for the cybersecurity executive course at the Asian Institute of Management.

Redoble is also passionate about ending online sexual abuse and exploitation of children which PLDT has also been committed to eradicate. They have been enhancing their network-based child protection platform and continuously devising new technologies to automatically block access to prohibited content.

“After more than 20 years of wearing the white hat, securing and defending companies, businesses, and even people, I can truly say that if data privacy is my religion, cybersecurity is my faith,” Redoble noted.

Meanwhile, the CISOs Connect Board also lauded ePLDT, the ICT arm of the PLDT Group, for its commitment to ensuring cyber resilience among its clientele and in promoting the organization as its partner in making a positive impact in the digital space.

With the need to heighten cybersecurity and protection for business owners due to the pandemic, ePLDT Cyber Security adopted a holistic approach to cyber threats and assisted enterprises in their journey to cyber resiliency.

ePLDT services range from consulting engagements, identifying risks, and managed security appliances and software to mitigate vulnerabilities. Through the ePLDT Security Operations Center, organizations can implement threat monitoring, 24/7 threat visibility, prevent false positives and allow faster detection while minimizing damages from cybersecurity incidents.