PLDT Enterprise activates BEYOND FIBER connectivity in Agdangan, Quezon

PLDT Enterprise, the B2B arm of the largest fully integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines, PLDT, has extended its BEYOND FIBER solution to the local government of Agdangan, Quezon in its bid to improve the municipality’s connectivity for its COVID-19 response initiatives.

According Agdangan, Quezon Mayor Rhadam Aguilar, a strong internet connection helps the province to cope in the new normal as it supports their online processes in implementing relief measures for the constituents.

“We are grateful to PLDT Enterprise for helping us acquire a reliable connection to boost our efforts to cope in this new normal. This will help us seamlessly communicate and exchange data within our departments which are essential for the efficient delivery of services,” Mayor Aguilar said.

PLDT Enterprise will provide multiple lines of fixed connections through BEYOND FIBER to the offices within the Agdangan municipal hall.

According to PLDT FVP & Enterprise Revenue Group Head Vic Tria, PLDT Enterprise has been actively working with various local government units across the country for their much needed reliable connectivity to support and sustain the delivery of public services.

“It is important that we support and empower the provinces and municipalities in their digital transformation programs as we all pivot to the new normal. PLDT Enterprise is here to guide them through their journey in fostering a sustainable digitally-enabled environment,” said Tria.

Meanwhile, PLDT Enterprise Vice President for Small and MicroBiz Chito Franco also added that the company has been committed to offer reliable technological solutions, such as BEYOND FIBER, to organizations during the ongoing digital shift.

PLDT Enterprise’s BEYOND FIBER is an all-in-one digital solution anchored on business-grade fiber suited to support the digital operations of offices, branches, micro and small enterprises, and work-from-home employees. It boasts of the 90-90 advantage or a minimum of 90 percent of the subscribed speed at 90 percent reliability.

This means a 50 Mbps BEYOND FIBER offer would give no less than 45 Mbps at 90 percent of the time, providing uninterrupted online transactions to organizations while eliminating the fear of network congestion during peak hours.

“BEYOND FIBER is the perfect solution for organizations and businesses looking for a reliable partner for their digital transformation. With BEYOND FIBER, they have access to our curated digital solutions which can allow them to maximize their productivity and help them in their digital journey,” said Franco.

For more information, visit pldtenterprise.com.