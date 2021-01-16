PLDT Enterprise, AF Payments partner for transport sector solution

Under the country’s largest integrated telecommunications company PLDT, PLDT Enterprise has entered into a strategic partnership with AF Payments, Inc. (AFPI) to enable a modernized fare and tracking system for the transport sector.

AFPI will bundle its Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) with PLDT Enterprise’s Smart Tracker solution—powered by Vectras—to provide a complete fleet management and fare collection solution to public transport operators. Public transport operators will now have the option to get fleet management and fare collection functionality from AFPI without the need to contract with multiple suppliers.

The strategic partnership’s goal is to make it easier for Public Transport Operators to meet the demand for effective fleet management and modern fare collection. As it becomes easier for Public Transport Operators to implement fleet management and fare collection systems, the riding public will benefit from more convenient fare payment options, better vehicle scheduling and passenger information systems.

“The Smart Tracker solution aims to simplify the management of fleets of public transport vehicles. With the service, Public Transport Operators can choose to provide locator links which commuters can access in order to better manage their commute and travel time,” says Jojo Gendrano, FVP & Head of PLDT Enterprise Core Business.

With the guidance of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), AF Payments, Inc. (AFPI) has been working with the Public Transport Operators of train, jeepney and bus fleets, including the three light rail systems of Manila and the EDSA bus consortiums, to help make public transport more convenient by introducing modern fare collection based on contact-less cards and QR codes.

“Through this strong partnership with PLDT Enterprise, we continue to build on the efforts of modernizing the public transport sector and making modern fare payment accessible to all,” says Sharon Fong, Chief Commercial Officer of AF Payments Inc.

Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise shares that “we at PLDT Enterprise are confident that this strategic partnership will enable a more modernized transportation management and cashless payment system to benefit Filipino commuters. Bus companies can manage their operations better and the public will be assured of a simpler and safer way to commute with contactless payments.”