PLDT Enterprise enables eLearning for South City Homes Academy

PLDT Enterprise, continuing its efforts to strengthen digital connectivity for the education sector, equips South City Homes Academy (SCHA) in Laguna with technology solutions to support its eLearning efforts.

As part of its ongoing efforts the academe industry through technology solutions, PLDT Enterprise’s partnership with SCHA gives its students and teachers the robust connectivity they need through BEYOND FIBER to aid their online learning initiatives.

Mitch Locsin, PLDT FVP & Enterprise Revenue Group Head says that “PLDT Enterprise wishes to ensure the best possible education for students while at the safety of everyone’s homes, and our partnership with SCHA is a commitment that we are ready to provide any technology requirements of the academe industry. Providing learning tools with strong and reliable connectivity during the global health crisis enables students and teachers an uninterrupted education.”

SCHA has over 1100 students and 50 teachers to date. For the shift to eLearning brought about by the pandemic, the school has been using Quipper LMS and Google classroom, Lark for sync and async discussions. The need for a reliable connectivity for their online classes compelled SCHA to switch to PLDT Enterprise’s BEYOND FIBER with speed of up to 50Mbps and Enterprise Broadband plan of 500Mbps.

SCHA President Mrs. Romana Espinosa says that “we look forward to the success of the distance learning program pursuant to our school’s principle of quality education for our most valued learners. Our partnership with PLDT Enterprise assures us that our core values of providing leading edge academic experience despite the challenges will be fulfilled, as we continue to be fundamentally committed to mold our students become people of strong character.”

BEYOND FIBER is an all-in-one digital solution that enables businesses of any size with curated digital tools and wi-fi fit for enterprise-use—all anchored on business-grade fiber. It is hinged on PLDT’s fiber infrastructure, the country’s most extensive fiber network, which now spans to 422,000kms nationwide.

PLDT Enterprise aims to redefine the future of learning through its continuous engagement with universities, colleges, and other learning institutions such as South City Homes Academy so no learner is left behind.