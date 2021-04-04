PLDT Enterprise enables nationwide operations of Don Benito’s

PLDT Enterprise announced its partnership with Don Benito’s, a Filipino delicacy store,to ensure the company’s business continuity in its branch operations nationwide with Smart LTE connectivity plans.

Amidst the disruptions during the past year, PLDT Enterprise has been making a positive impact by enabling businesses with its end-to-end technologies to ensure more efficient and simplified operations. As many companies have been struggling to survive, Don Benito’s is one that has adapted to the changes in the business landscape and is continuously innovating through the solutions of PLDT Enterprise.

Mitch Locsin, PLDT FVP and Enterprise Revenue Group Head, says, “We thank the management of Don Benito’s for tapping PLDT Enterprise and Smart to enhance their omnichannel strategy. At PLDT Enterprise, we always give great value to the relationship of our clients and their customers. By providing the digital solutions, we are proud to be part of Don Benito’s plans to deliver good customer experience to its patrons. Our partnership with Don Benito’s is a testament on how we are empowering MSMEs to survive and thrive during these challenging times.”

“It’s been a daunting year for a lot of businesses, including us,” says Atty. Karlo Benito Cruz, Owner and President of Don Benito’s. “We needed to adapt in order to survive and thrive. We are very happy to partner with PLDT Enterprise because its LTE mobile network will definitely help us manage better our day-to-day operations in all our branches. It’s high time we evolve and interact with our customers through other ways than the usual in-store transactions.”

PLDT Enterprise advocates for digital adoption which is one of the key elements to business continuity. In its latest campaign, “You are Unbreakable,” PLDT Enterprise highlights the importance of the Filipino entrepreneurs’ resilience in times of adversities to reinvent their businesses and continue to grow using appropriate digital technologies for their operations.

PLDT Enterprise also supports the recalibration of operations, whether they are companies now implementing work-from-home setups, moving to e-commerce, or simply ensuring that their contactless operations are seamless, through its wide range of fixed, wireless and ICT solutions.