PLDT Enterprise honors resiliency of Filipino entrepreneurs

As everyone grappled the means to cope with the sudden setbacks brought by an economic lockdown, Filipino entrepreneurs and businesses have displayed an undeniable resilience to survive and come out stronger from what may be considered as the most daunting year for the nation.

It’s that unbreakable spirit and grit of the Filipino to quickly adapt and take advantage of technology which enable them to manage and come out stronger than before. In honor of these triumphs over adversities, PLDT Enterprise, the B2B arm of the PLDT Group, celebrates the Filipino entrepreneurs who refused to falter with the launch of its latest campaign ‘You Are Unbreakable‘.

“We have seen the remarkable resilience of the Filipino amidst adversity. Despite the difficulties, the Filipino entrepreneurial spirit was alive and kicking. While our customers were hard at work on recovery, it was inspiring to see how most were focused on reinventing their businesses. That is what makes them unbreakable,” says Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

Amidst the uncertainty and disruptions of the pandemic, PLDT Enterprise made sure that it delivered the necessary support and expertise to their customers so they can ensure business continuity in this unprecedented scenario.

“PLDT Enterprise has been enabling businesses with its end-to-end technologies to ensure their operations and competitiveness,” noted Hernandez, “and we most certainly are not going to stop now when our customers need us most. This is in fulfillment of our vision of making a positive impact on every single business.”

Digital adoption, of which PLDT Enterprise has long been a fervent enabler, is one of the key elements to business continuity in this new normal. The group has continued to support customers in selecting the most appropriate digital technologies for their operations to ensure resilience as well as be prepared for future disruptions.

PLDT Enterprise also supports in the recalibration of operations. Whether it’s companies now implementing work-from-home setups, moving to e-commerce, or simply ensuring that their contactless operations go seamlessly, PLDT Enterprise – with its wide range of fixed, wireless, and ICT solutions – ensures support in every transformation.

“The new world of business may be daunting for many organizations. But we believe that our Filipino entrepreneurs have the power of self-discovery and the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties,” said Hernandez. “Our commitment to our customers is that we will be there during good times and bad times. We will always be here and willing to be their trusted partner, and we will continue to work with them to ensure they can withstand the toughest of challenges the future may bring. Together, we are Unbreakable.”