PLDT Enterprise, PHINMA Education fortify partnership anew

PLDT Enterprise and PHINMA Education renewed their partnership to provide connectivity solutions to PHINMA students across the Philippines to support digital learning in the next normal.

PLDT Enterprise, the B2B arm of the largest fully integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines, PLDT, announced its partnership with PHINMA Education in July last year to help its students across five of its schools and universities in their online education.

This year, the two companies expanded their partnership with the Smart Giga Study plans that will support more students in their digital learning as the agreement extends to nine PHINMA colleges and universities across the country.

Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups, said that the company is grateful for the continued confidence and trust of PHINMA Education in their capability to deliver reliable internet services.

“We are cognizant of the importance of providing fast and reliable connectivity solutions to enable an uninterrupted digital learning experience for the students of PHINMA Education. We will continue to assist them through our digital solutions and we hope that we could be of help to our students in these unique circumstances,” Hernandez said.

Smart GIGA Study is a service tailor-made to help students and other members of the academe efficiently continue their online classes. The plans provide generous data allocation and access to useful academic suites and learning management systems.

Likewise, PLDT Enterprise has also been providing PHINMA Education value-added services such as Smart Messaging Suite for campuses every month and Smart WIFI access points.

“This partnership will help us accomplish our mission of connecting the entire nation, where no learner gets left behind. Through our end-to-end digital services, we aim to serve as many educational institutions as we can and deliver a smooth online learning experience,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications President and CEO.

Meanwhile, PHINMA Education Oscar J. Hilado said that the PLDT Enterprise partnership forged last year allowed their students and schools to quickly adapt to flexible learning. This year, with the help of PLDT Enterprise, they aim to continue providing quality education to underserved students through their Flex Learning and RaDLearning programs, which combine printed learning materials with remote coaching through mobile apps.

“Meaningful partnerships with companies like PLDT allow PHINMA Education to respond to the challenges brought on not just by the pandemic but also rapid changes in the education and employment landscape. It is our hope that these partnerships will be strengthened over time and help us reach those who need it the most,” said Hilado.

PHINMA Education Holdings, Inc. (PEHI) is the education services subsidiary of PHINMA Corporation, a Filipino-owned conglomerate with investments in education, property development, hospitality, and construction materials. PEHI owns and operates nine schools across the Philippines and manages one in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia.

For more information, visit pldtenterprise.com.