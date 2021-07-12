PLDT Enterprise powers connectivity of Piddig, Ilocos Norte

PLDT Enterprise, the B2B arm of the country’s largest fully integrated telecommunications company PLDT, has provided fiber connectivity and internet solutions to all 23 barangays of Piddig, Ilocos Norte to support online learning initiatives and improve the governance capabilities of the municipality.

The group recently teamed up with the local government and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation of Piddig for connectivity plans that would support the online education and online businesses of its constituents.

“Our goal at PLDT Enterprise is to make a positive impact on every single business, which includes our local government units. We have consistently been extending our innovative services to different LGUs and municipalities in the country to support their needs in improving overall public governance, and this latest partnership with Piddig, Ilocos Norte is a testament to that,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

The local government of Piddig has subscribed to fiber connectivity plans and Smart postpaid plans of PLDT Enterprise. Moreover, the group’s wireless arm Smart is also working on boosting signal coverage in the area by installing picocells at the Piddig Municipal Hall.

“I would like to thank PLDT Enterprise for working with us in providing reliable internet to all our barangays. This started as a dream, which has now become a reality,” said Piddig, Ilocos Norte Mayor Engr. Eduardo Eddie Guillen. “This would help with the advancement of Piddig and our dear schools and learning institutions, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic as connectivity has been fundamental in today’s digital age.”

“We at PLDT Enterprise have always endeavored to empower local government units anywhere in the Philippines with our innovative solutions,” said Vic Tria, PLDT FVP & Enterprise Revenue Group Head. “During this time, it is our top priority to work with our local governments to deliver reliable connectivity needed in amplifying their COVID-19 response. This project will not only allow the municipality of Piddig to provide greater public services, but will also assist hundreds of local students in continuing their online education.”

PLDT Enterprise aims to redefine the future of learning through its continuous engagements with universities, colleges, schools and learning institutions, and LGUs alike so no learner is left behind.

