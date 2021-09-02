PLDT Enterprise powers connectivity of San Remigio, Antique

The Municipality of San Remigio, Antique is now enjoying top of the line high-speed fiber internet connectivity—powered by PLDT Enterprise—which boosts the municipal government’s efforts in improving public service delivery to its more than 38,000 constituents.

The business-to-business arm of the largest fully integrated telecommunications provider in the country PLDT has partnered with San Remigio Mayor Mar Mission Jr. for internet services that will support online education and deliver communications services within the province.

The municipal mayor expressed his gratitude for the telco’s assistance as it soon installs connectivity facilities in the barangays of San Remigio, as his request to PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan.

“As we all know, if the communication in an area is poor, definitely the progress will be slow too. In this modern world with modern technology, if you don’t have the means for efficient communication, definitely you are left behind,” the San Remigio mayor said.

The municipal government availed standard enterprise broadband services which are currently installed at the municipal hall that can be used by its employees and students.

With the connectivity services in place, the San Remigio mayor expressed his aspirations for the town to be paperless wherein government transactions can be done digitally. He noted that this would boost the municipality’s bid to a more sustainable province as the reduction of paper trails would equate to the conservation of more trees, improvement of waste management, and reduction of carbon footprint.

Mission expressed his gratitude to the telco company for its immediate response to his request in line with his commitment to improving the online education capabilities of the town “so that the students and teachers won’t be burdened by intermittent Internet connection especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Chito Franco, PLDT Enterprise Vice President for Small and MicroBiz, said that PLDT Enterprise immediately took charge in heeding to the request for connectivity in the said province as this is the foundation of digital transformation.

“It is our privilege to serve our local and municipal governments when it comes to their call for strong broadband connectivity and mobile needs. And we at PLDT Enterprise are committing our best efforts to provide them the relevant technology and enable the LGUs in their digital journey and service delivery,” said Franco.

“As we push and continue the momentum of offering solutions to LGU’s especially to far-flung areas, we would be able to help in closing the gap and promote digital literacy across the country, one LGU at a time” he added.

PLDT Enterprise has been partnering with various local government units across the country for the activation of internet connectivity facilities and services to support the online education and online businesses of their constituents.

PLDT and Smart’s push to provide connectivity for all is aligned with the group’s long-standing commitment to help the Philippines attain the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG #9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure and SDG #11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.