PLDT Enterprise powers #PASIG hotline, aids city’s COVID response

Complementing the initiatives of local government units (LGUs) in fortifying digital technology to manage the pandemic, PLDT Enterprise announced its partnership with the City of Pasig that will extensively interconnect the city and aid in its COVID-19 response initiatives with digital services in a brief partnership launching program last May 2021.

Pasig City has been lauded as one of the model cities in terms of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To further amplify its efforts, Pasig City has recently availed of PLDT Enterprise’s extensive connectivity and communication services to be used in its offices, vaccination sites, and buses. PLDT Enterprise is also powering #PASIG MyNumber hotline #72744, which will allow its citizens to reach the LGU for emergency and other concerns.

“The City of Pasig was among the first to rise above this COVID situation, with solutions and responses that are innovative yet simple and inclusive – same principles that we uphold at PLDT and Smart. Our network services being a crucial component in our country’s COVID-19 response is something that we really take to heart. Working with our government to deliver fast and reliable connectivity that is easily accessible where it is needed such as in your COVID isolation facilities, hospitals, health centers, public offices, is top priority,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications President and CEO.

“This collaboration is important and will remain so even post-pandemic – that is our commitment. We want to sustain this partnership with the goal of economic recovery and a shared vision of the future,” Panlilio added.

Vico Sotto, Mayor of Pasig City conveyed his gratitude for the partnership. “It has been a pleasure working with PLDT and Smart. Thank you so much for your partnership and we’re looking forward to an even better and more fruitful partnership with you. ‘Yung mga naging proyekto natin talagang malaking tulong po, yung ating internet connectivity sa ating vaccination sites, hindi natin magagawa nang maayos yung vaccination kung hindi dahil sa ating internet connectivity.”

“#PASIG and the internet connectivity have been very helpful for us. We’re very happy with our partnership. Thank you for your invaluable support,” Sotto added.

During the onset of the community quarantine last year, PLDT Enterprise has provided Pasig City with free mobile phones, tracking devices with apps, prepaid loads, and connectivity to help the city manage its COVID response.

“We at PLDT Enterprise are thankful for the trust given to us by the City of Pasig in powering their vaccination sites with our digital solutions. Not only are we able to help the City of Pasig share the latest updates on their COVID response, but citizens are also given easier access to the latest news on public health concerns. Thank you for trusting us in providing you with solutions that can help Pasigueños get information in a fast and reliable way,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

As part of its continuing efforts, Pasig City created PasigPass, its QR code-based contact tracing solution. It was the first LGU to have a DOH- and WHO-approved COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, one feature of which is the expanded use of the PasigPass for its vaccination program.