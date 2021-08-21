PLDT Enterprise, Smart, and Nokia to spark IoT revolution in the PH business landscape

PLDT Enterprise, Smart, and Nokia teamed up to introduce a powerful solution that will transform the way Internet of Things (IoT) applications are deployed and managed in the country, allowing businesses to accelerate their digital transformation goals and provide next-level customer experience beyond just connectivity.



A first in the Philippines, the Smart IoT Platform, powered by Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) will further enhance businesses to have full real-time visibility and control to up to hundreds of thousands of connected devices. With a simple-to use web interface and APIs, enterprises will be able to effectively oversee to automate the connectivity and usage of their mobile assets to ensure optimum performance, increasing operational efficiency.

“At PLDT Enterprise, our vision is to make a positive impact on every single business especially today as the pandemic continues to challenge the way we normally do things. And we affirm our unbreakable commitment to continue enabling the digital transformation of industries through innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things. But for PLDT-Smart, this is so much more than IoT, as it opens up a lot of possibilities that were previously only a dream,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

Nokia has been a longstanding system and network partner of the PLDT Group. In 2016, they showcased the capabilities of 5G (fifth generation) with the speed of 2.5 Gigabits per second (Gbps) and latency of one millisecond – a first time showcase of such advanced technology in the Philippines.

This has then opened vast opportunities for IoT applications in industries, including the pilot deployment of Smart 5G wireless broadband technologies in schools and universities as part of PLDT’s drive to build a complete 5G ecosystem.

This year, the partnership is seeking to help build IoT-enabled e-industries by providing relevant business solutions for more efficient management of interconnected devices at scale. “We put this vision forward with the Philippines’ first localized IoT offer and we believe that this will ultimately pave the way for the Philippines’ transformation to a nation of smart cities,” Hernandez noted.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with PLDT and Smart on the whole IoT environment. As a partner, we not only bring just a platform but also the business experience we have around the world, providing technology and business solutions to help drive enterprise growth,” said Carlos Reyes, Head of Nokia Philippines.

The Smart IoT Platform will be made commercially available very soon.

For more information, visit pldtenterprise.com.