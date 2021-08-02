PLDT Enterprise, Smart and OLFU launch eLearning online store

The largest fully integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines PLDT, through its B2B arm PLDT Enterprise and wireless unit Smart Communications, has partnered with Our Lady of Fatima University (OLFU) Inc. for the launch of the OLFU Smart Online Store that aims to support the digital learning needs of its students.

OLFU is a progressive and multi-awarded educational institution: a Philippine Quality Award recipient; an Autonomous University as granted by the CHEd, and certified ISO 9001:2015. Most recently, OLFU’s proactive initiatives towards a seamless Fatima Learning Experience (FLEX) paved the way to becoming one of the first out of a few select schools to be granted the authority to conduct limited face-to-face classes—an indication of its commitment to strengthen its academic delivery through technology, improved processes and enhanced facilities.

And to boost FLEX where digital initiatives for eLearning are key, the University opened its OLFU Smart Online Store—an e-commerce platform that will provide its students and teachers access to exclusive connectivity plans and services to support their online education from home.

“Our Lady of Fatima University reiterates its commitment to our students wherein we will continue connecting with them. We will go that extra mile for our students and teachers to ensure that we can leverage all means possible to address their needs,” said OLFU’s Student Financial Services Head Vincent Kenneth Mercado.

Since the onset of the pandemic, OLFU has implemented various digital initiatives that have made transactions and classes easier for students. “Our goal is to always be flexible and agile, quick to act and adapt to the circumstances,” stated Mercado.

At the onset of the pandemic, OLFU immediately fully utilized its learning management system to be able to deliver flexible instructional modes. Students were likewise offered easier payment terms for their tuition fees.

Through the collaboration with SMART, the University was able to tailor-fit data plans suited for the needs of its teachers and students for navigating through different software. As such, OLFU and SMART offered Smart Bizload plans to students and teachers at a more affordable price without the need to go to retail stores.

OLFU President, Dr. Caroline Marian Enriquez averred, “This partnership with Smart will only further fortify the University’s intent to help our faculty become better teachers; using time more efficiently, creating modules more creatively and effectively. On the other hand, the access to Smart’s affordable products enhances the learning journey of our students by making it more rewarding because of stable digital connections and communication products at reasonable price points. And these collaborative B2C opportunities during tough times can only be viewed as educational triumphs.”

“Despite the challenges that we face, we believe that it is the right of our dear Filipino students to continue their education. And with the launch of the OLFU Smart Online store, we will enable hundreds of students and teachers alike in the member schools of the Our Lady of Fatima University system with the best products that Smart can offer to support their digital learning wherever they are – so that no learner is left behind,” said Al Panlilio, PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications President and CEO.

PLDT Enterprise has been a longstanding partner of the University in delivering digital solutions according to their requirements. Over the years, PLDT Enterprise has provided OLFU with end-to-end connectivity and data services including MPLS, trunk lines, Enterprise Broadband, iGate lines, and Smart Bizload.

“We would like to thank Our Lady of Fatima University for trusting us for the Smart Online Store project and we aim that through this partnership, we would enable them to maximize their digital capabilities,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President, and CEO; SVP and Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups. “We at PLDT Enterprise are committed to helping OLFU with technology services that will bolster their education efforts and at the same time improve the online learning experiences of its students nationwide.”

The group-wide push for supporting education underscores the commitment of PLDT and Smart to help the Philippines attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), particularly SDG #4: Quality Education as a foundation in improving people’s lives and obtaining sustainable development.

Jane Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart, said “the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted how students learn. And Smart has responded to the disruption by rolling out innovative solutions and services that enable students to adapt to and thrive in the new normal for education. Smart continues to encourage the youth to live the Giga Life and bring a sense of purpose into their day-to-day activities so they can live smarter and help build a better world.”

For more information, please visit pldtenterprise.com