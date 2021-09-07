PLDT Enterprise supports vaccination program for BPOs in Davao

PLDT Enterprise, the B2B arm of the largest fully integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines PLDT, has provided free connectivity to the Davao City local government in support of its ‘Resbakuna’ vaccination program for the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

PLDT Enterprise Corporate Relationship Management Head for Mindanao Ben Melasa said that the company has been committed to serving the BPO industry as one of the most hardly hit sectors of the pandemic. In response, PLDT Enterprise has provided free fixed and broadband internet services to UM Gym Matina vaccination site in Davao.

“As one of the most important industries in the Philippines, we are more than glad to assist the BPO sector as they strive to protect their workforces against the disease. It’s a pleasure for PLDT Enterprise to take part in enabling the efficient administration of vaccines through providing free connectivity services,” said Melasa.

Aside from advancing immunization programs, PLDT Enterprise has been empowering the BPO industry through technological solutions that secure the continuous premium service the sector provides despite mobility restrictions which forced the shirt to work-from-home set-up.

A survey from the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) showed that most BPO companies were operating at 70 percent work-from-home, and had projected for the country to have 50 to 70 percent work-from-home workers from this year onwards.

These have highlighted the importance of fast and reliable internet solutions that could sustain an effective workflow for the said sector.

PLDT Enterprise has been catering to the needs of the BPO industry through solutions such as enhanced cybersecurity solutions through its ePLDT Cyber Security Endpoint Advanced Security, business-grade internet through PLDT BEYOND FIBER, and the PLDT Zero-Trust Acceleration Platform (PLDT ZAP) to complement its other connectivity solutions.

“The BPO industry has been providing great opportunities to Filipinos, creating millions of jobs across the country. As they suffer tremendous challenges because of the ongoing crisis, we are dedicated to assisting them during this time through the technologies that we have,” said Melasa.

Aside from supporting immunization efforts of Davao BPO employees, PLDT Enterprise has also been key to the ongoing employee vaccinations of its parent conglomerate, the MVP Group. This is through its deployment of enterprise-grade internet connectivity and security solutions across all the vaccination sites through BEYOND FIBER and PLDT Branch-In-A-Box, which provides capabilities such as Wifi 6, SD-WAN, switches and smart camera surveillance systems.

