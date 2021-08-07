PLDT Global Enterprise enables business expansion of CDS Global Cloud

PLDT Global Enterprise announces its partnership with CDS Global Cloud Co., LTD, a Cloud and Infrastructure Services provider headquartered in Beijing, China and is regarded as one of the fastest-growing global IaaS and CDN providers delivering exceptional online experiences. The collaboration between the two companies is anchored on PLDT’s Private Network Interconnect (PNI) service – an international direct access between the content and the users that will vastly improve customer experience.

“This new partnership highlights the Philippine Digital Ecosystem’s strong relevance among global Content Delivery Network (CDN) and cloud service providers. We are confident that this initiative will augment CDS Global’s value to the markets they serve by enhancing customer conversion and retention rate via the direct path linking users and content—made possible by the PNI solution we are providing,” says Vic Tria, PLDT FVP & Enterprise Revenue Group Head.

“It is our goal at PLDT Global Enterprise to enable more international businesses through our expansive solutions and this partnership attests to this mission,” Tria added.

To enhance customer experience, CDS Global Cloud will make use of PLDT’s PNI service out of Hong Kong and Singapore that are supported by PLDT’s own international submarine cables linking back to the Philippines. These cables bridge the PLDT public internet subscribers and users directly to CDS Global Cloud’s platforms, thereby solidifying the brand as a Tier 1 CDN provider.

“With PLDT’s extensive network capabilities, we are confident that CDS Global will successfully widen its global reach in the Philippines. Through this partnership, we will be accelerating their full scale access to PLDT’s IP community—creating a seamless and great customer experience both for CDS Global and their end consumers,” says Jeff Mendoza, PLDT Enterprise Asia Pacific Regional Head.

CDS Global Cloud is a listed company at the Shenzen Stock market. As a leading ISP and IDC operator, CDS offers fast and reliable global private networks throughout the US, Europe and Asia, and provides full stack IT solutions, Data Center-related services, and Content Delivery Network (CDN) services with round-the-clock support service. CDS Global’s unique Global Interconnected Cloud was developed to help deliver any type of digital content to the region by leveraging its Global Private Network (GPN), a full-stack service with best-in-class service and global support. The Philippines is part of CDS Global’s market where users can access content through the nearest CDS Global platform servers in Hong Kong and Singapore.

“We are very happy to partner with PLDT Enterprise and are very grateful for the services that we will get out of this collaboration for our business expansion,” says, He Jian Ming (何剑鸣), VP Strategic Cooperation of CDS Global Cloud. “This will definitely add value to the experience our customers will get from us.”

For more information on PLDT Global Enterprise and its products, visit https://www.pldtenterprise.com/pldt-global/enterprise.

For more information on CDS Global Cloud and its products,

visit https://www.cdsglobalcloud.com/