PLDT Global’s Free Bee launches Maymay Entrata as newest endorser; holds Global Fans Day

Award-winning mobile app Free Bee, developed by PLDT Global Corporation (PGC), has tapped actress and model Maymay Entrata to become its newest face and voice. As a daughter of an OFW, Maymay knows the importance of keeping connections strong among members of OFW families.

“Napaka-importante na magiging konektado sa pamilya, lalo na sa nanay kong OFW sa Japan na napahiwalay sa amin. Bilang isang pamilya, sinusigurado naming na palagi pa rin kaming nagdadamayan sa hirap man, lungkot at ligaya sa kabila ng distansya. Tanging kominikasyon lamang ang nagbubuklod sa amin para mapalakas ang isa’t-isa,” Maymay said.

Powered by PGC, the international arm of the Philippines’ largest integrated telco PLDT, Free Bee is the go-to app of OFWs to connect with their families back home.

“Maymay’s personality and values mirror our brand’s qualities – optimistic, family-oriented, and more importantly, madiskarte. We are thrilled to welcome her in the Free Bee family,” said Albert V. Villa-Real, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at PLDT Global.

“Sobrang thankful and proud ako sa oportunidad na ibinigay sa akin ng Free Bee bilang kanilang endorser dahil ako mismo, alam ko ang pakiramdam ng may kapamilya na mas pinili ang mawalay maitaguyod lang ang pamilya,” Maymay added.

Global fans day for OFWs

To welcome Maymay into the PLDT Global family, Free Bee will host a virtual event where fans can watch comedy stories about OFWs, learn diskarte tips for migrant Filipinos and families, participate in an online quiz bee, and interact with Maymay. This online tribute show for OFWs will be livestreamed on February 13, 2021, 7PM on the official Facebook page of Free Bee.

Maymay also shared that communication with family is the most important thing to maintain, in order to keep family ties strong.

“Sobrang close naming [ni Nanay] kasi sinasabi ko sa kanya lahat. Pinaparamdam ko sa nanay ko na hindi kami magkalayo, na karamay namin ang isa’t-isa. Buti ngayon, mas madali na ang pag-konek sa loved ones abroad dahil sa Free Bee kasi kahit online or offline kami, pwedeng-pwede tumawag si Nanay sa akin sa pinakaabot-kayang international call-rates. Kung may Free Bee lang noon, makikipag-telebabad ako kay Nanay palagi,” she candidly shared.

Available in over 180 countries, Free Bee helps OFWs stay in touch with their loved homes back home even when they are offline. These are ideal for families who live even in rural areas.

Launched in 2017, Free Bee has also partnered with other companies and organizations all over the world to provide services such as Smart and TNT load top ups, online bills payment, application for insurance and loan products, and lifestyle guides for Filipinos overseas.

Offering Free Bee is part of a broad program of PLDT to provide the best customer experience to Filipinos here and abroad.