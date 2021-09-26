PLDT highlights PH as strategic hyperscaler destination in China event

PLDT highlighted the increasing attractiveness of the Philippines as the next strategic hyperscaler destination in Asia during the China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) 2021.

According to PLDT Territory Head for China and Asia Pacific Region Darren Wu, the Philippines is getting the attention of global cloud companies for prospective investments in the near to short term.

“Structure Research, a respected research firm niched in the data Center, internet and cloud space cited Manila, Philippines as one of the emerging DC markets which are in the opportunity quadrant. The country was positioned to having a high growth rate outlook alongside Malaysia and Thailand,” said Wu.

He also noted that the Philippines’ cultural affinity has the propensity to access foreign content. Its mobile phone connections and internet users are the second highest in the Southeast Asia region, showing the capability of the local market to consume data and access services, and content from hyperscalers.

The country also has a promising business market where primary consumers of cloud solutions and services are local enterprises. Likewise, the US News and World Report and investment management company InvestAsian both ranked the country as one of the best countries to invest in.

“The ongoing investments of telecom companies for the country’s adoption of 5G network and their impending localization simultaneous with PLDT’s aggressive 5G infrastructure expansion thrust increases the attractiveness of the PH as a market for hyperscalers,” Wu added.

PLDT owns the largest carrier-neutral network of globally certified VITRO Data Center facilities in the Philippines designed to support and fortify the operations of hyperscalers with its over 9,000 racks. VITRO data centers also host two major internet exchanges in the country and serve as the global gateway across different sectors, making it the preferred colocation site for hyperscalers.

This showed the country’s acknowledgment of the digital economy and service opportunities to further expand bilateral economic relations. Similarly, PLDT also presented its hyperscaler thrust at the Philippine Digital Services Forum in the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) 2021.

The CIFTIS’ Philippine Digital Services Forum seeks to promote the Philippine Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services to support Chinese enterprises’ internationalization and complement services for Chinese consumers.

Present during the event were DTI Sec. Ramon Lopez, Philippines to China Ambassador for Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Jose Santiago Sta. Romana, PTIC-Beijing Commercial Counsellor Glenn Peñaranda and IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IT BPAP) Executive Director for External Affairs & Investor Relations Ricky Salvador, among others.

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) and the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Philippine Trade and Investment Center-Beijing (PTIC-Beijing) are co-organizers of the country’s participation in the event.

The PLDT Group recently joined the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) for the government’s push to invite massive technology providers to expand their operations in the Philippines.