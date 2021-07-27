PLDT Home launches new bigger, better, and faster Fibr Plans

With people spending more time at home, lines have been blurred – homes now function as offices, classrooms, and for business owners, their headquarters. But one thing remains the same: homes remain as the place where families can foster stronger connections and, ultimately, do things better together.

Remaining productive, entertained, and connected is now easier with PLDT Home’s new Fibr Plans that enable families to enjoy bigger and better internet coverage. Powered with speeds of up to 1000 Mbps, they can play, work, study, and earn better at home.

Stronger connections at home

PLDT Home subscribers can now enjoy better home internet coverage as the new Fibr Plus Plans come with a wifi mesh network that can eliminate dead spots for uninterrupted digital experience. This uses a smart home technology that allows devices to automatically detect and connect to the fastest router in less than a second, whether the user is moving from one room to another.

With speeds of up to 1000 Mbps, every member of the family can enjoy simultaneous streaming on multiple devices, so they can keep up with their favorite online shows. Parents working on their jobs or businesses, or children in the thick of online schooling can stay on top of everything with PLDT Home’s symmetrical upload and download speeds that allow them to update real time, make uninterrupted video calls, and send large files with ease.

In homes equipped with smart home devices, Fibr Plus Plans can provide seamless connections to ensure that everything is running as it should—from CCTVs for security to robot vacuum cleaners that highly depend on connectivity—all the time.

The wifi mesh network also ensures online safety for its users as it is equipped with simple and intuitive parental controls so that families can keep themselves, especially the children, safe when they go online. It also helps subscribers to keep their passwords safe from unwanted users as it can assign a guest wifi which can have a different network name and password from the main users at home. Ultimately, the wifi mesh network enables subscribers to manage and monitor their family’s internet usage easily through a mobile app even when they are away from home.

PLDT Home subscribers can stay strongly connected at home as the new Fibr Plus plans come at different speeds that suit every family’s needs. Existing PLDT Home subscribers who want to upgrade to the new Fibr plans can also enjoy free installation and modem fees.

Undisputed Fastest Fixed Network

PLDT Home delivers up to 1000 Mbps symmetrical speeds, the fastest home broadband connectivity in the country.

PLDT is the unrivaled telco network in the Philippines with the most extensive fiber footprint reaching 478,000 kilometers that covers 10.2 million homes passed as of end-Q1 2021. This allowed PLDT Home to increase its fiber capacity to 4.4 million fiber-powered ports nationwide. With the surge of demand for broadband in the country, PLDT Home continues to connect an average of 100,000 homes monthly.

The leading digital services provider has been consistently named the fastest fixed network in the Philippines at the Ookla Speedtest Awards™ for three consecutive years (2018 to 2020). In 16 out of 17 regions in the Philippines, PLDT also recorded the fastest average fixed download and upload speeds based on the Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data as of Q1 2021. These include Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Western Visayas, Davao Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, Soccsksargen, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga, MIMAROPA, and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).1

With the new Fibr Plans, Filipinos can enjoy upgraded digital experience with the fastest internet connections and best coverage at home.