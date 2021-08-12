PLDT Home launches online booking appointment service for store visit

In its aim to better serve customers in this pandemic, PLDT Home introduces an online booking appointment accessible through the PLDT Home website (pldthome.com). This new service provides existing subscribers and interested applicants the convenience to schedule an in-store or virtual appointment with a PLDT store representative.

Customers can arrange for an online one-on-one meeting with a store personnel at their preferred PLDT store location when applying for a new PLDT Home Fibr line, request for upgrade and report after-sales service concerns.

“At PLDT our commitment is to provide better customer service–anytime, anywhere, and at any given situation. With PLDT Store Online Meeting, our customers can get personal and more customized service and assistance from our PLDT store personnel. This is in-line with our vision of being the leader in customer experience and making customer engagement seamless and simple through technology,” said Butch G. Jimenez, Senior Vice President and Head of PLDT Home Business.

In ensuring that customers’ concerns are personally addressed in a safe space, PLDT Home developed its Store Online Meeting service giving better customer sales and after-sales services online, reducing turnaround time, while minimizing risk of exposure and providing customers assistance at point of transaction.

Appointments Made Easier and Faster!

Making an appointment through the PLDT Store Online Meeting service only takes a few steps:

Visit the PLDT Home website (pldthome.com) Click the “Book an Appointment” tab located at the right side of the page Select your preferred PLDT store/branch Select a service (virtual or in-store appointment) Select preferred date and time

After these simple steps, customers can now talk to PLDT store personnel who can assist them with their PLDT Home Fibr application, account upgrades and other concerns.

To learn more about the PLDT Store Online Meeting platform and how PLDT Home does it better, visit https://pldthome.info/PLDTStoreOnlineMeeting.