PLDT Home’s new video gives us a renewed hope and meaningful connections for 2021

0 comment

The year 2020 was a challenging one but it also made Filipinos realize the most important and meaningful constant in life – FAMILY and HOME. As the nation looks forward to a hopeful start of new year, PLDT Home wraps up 2020 with a collection of inspiring narratives that attested to the strength of Filipino families and the learning experiences that prepared each one for a better year ahead.

Life may have become a bit different than how Filipinos are used to, but one thing is certain – strong connections at home enable families to thrive and strengthen relationships. What was once almost unimaginable became inevitable and a necessity in 2020 – online learning, online shopping, office video call meetings, and next level opportunities for business: digital or online selling. Entertainment at home has also evolved – grandparents getting into the Tiktok craze, children watching Korean dramas on Viu and Netflix, and even parents starting to learn and enjoy esports at home with their children.

It is quite undeniable that daily activities became centered at home. As a brand that provides the strongest connections at home, PLDT Home has become essential in enabling families to thrive in 2020 by providing them reliable digital connectivity to access online learning, set up home offices, build and rebuild businesses through online platforms, and many others. In a new video, PLDT Home highlights the importance of connection between families – the bind that gives us hope and meaning. It further strengthened the realization that despite the many challenges, the more bonding moments and constant connection shared among families, the stronger they become. PLDT Home’s #StoriesAtHome have made people realize what truly matter amidst the challenges of the year.

The new year may be uncertain. But there is one thing assured of keeping people together. It is the connections that each family continues to nurture and feel encouraged to face the coming new year head on and still brimming with confidence and hope.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Microsoft Philippines recognized among HR Asia’s ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020’

Team Orange 0 comments
Microsoft Philippines was recently named one of the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020’ by HR Asia. The organization was recognized for its performance in workplace excellence, human…

TikTok has officially turned over its US$150,000 donation to the Philippine National Red Cross

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
TikTok has officially turned over its US$150,000 donation to the Philippine National Red Cross in support of the organization’s disaster relief efforts. This is part of TikTok’s #TikTokTogetherPH initiative, where…

Jollibee continues to satisfy sweet cravings with the new Ube Macapuno Pie

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
If there’s something that can consistently and reliably satisfy the sweet tooth of Filipinos, it’s the popular line of yummy and affordable sweet pies from Jollibee. Now, the leading quick-service…

4 ways to a fresh start in 2021

Team Orange 0 comments Malls & Real Estate
The New Year offers a new beginning and countless opportunities to bounce back from the challenges of 2020. It’s just the time to look into 4 foolproof ways to start…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone