PLDT lauds ‘unbreakable spirit’ of PH enterprises amid challenging times

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented immense challenges to industries around the world. With mobility restrictions in place, business owners had to rethink their operations and adjust to navigate the uncertainties in the new normal.

Although some companies were able to adapt and seamlessly shift to the new norm, the process was not easy with many struggling with financial losses and temporary business closures.

A survey from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) released September last year reported that the Philippine economy experienced the worst impacts of the pandemic. The Philippines logged the highest number of business closures and layoffs among its peers in Southeast Asia.

Despite that, Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP and Head of PLDT & Smart Enterprise and International Business Groups, said that resilience is one of the core values that helped businesses conquer the challenges of the pandemic. This ‘unbreakable spirit’ of enterprises allowed them to embrace uncertainties, accept adversities, and implement necessary measures to continue their operations.

“Enterprises have successfully adapted and were able to minimize their losses through digitalization. This shows that enterprises – whether small or large – have the unbreakable spirit to overcome challenges, and we honor them for that,” he said.

During the onset of the lockdowns and community quarantine in place, PLDT Enterprise has continued to collaborate with businesses across the region to address their specific pain points and challenges through tailor-fit solutions. Such partnerships have allowed organizations in different industries to sustain their operations and in turn, continue serving their own end customers aligned to their individual visions.

Hernandez added that PLDT Enterprise is committed to strengthening its connectivity and technology services to support businesses in accelerating their recovery and building their resiliency.

“We express our sincerest gratitude to all of our partners for their continued trust in us. And we at PLDT Enterprise underscore our unbreakable commitment in providing more innovative digital solutions suitable to the changing times that will further support the recovery and growth of businesses—so together, we can continue making a positive impact on the lives of more Filipinos,” he concluded.

PLDT Enterprise recently unveiled its Unbreakable Commitment campaign which highlights how its collaboration with different brands and organizations in the country has helped them thrive despite today’s circumstances—and in turn, contribute to the lives of Filipinos. This campaign also reinforces PLDT Enterprise’s unbreakable commitment in empowering the endeavors of organizations through technology.