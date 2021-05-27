Maja Salvador, Jay R, Kayla Rivera, DJ Loonyo are PoPinoy’s Superstar Maker

The newest show on TV5, PoPinoy, proves that Filipino talents can give foreign bands a run for their money. Not convinced? Catch the primer on June 6, Sunday, 8:00 PM on TV5, a week before its grand launch on June 13, Sunday, hosted by Maine Mendoza, The Phenomenal Star, and Paolo Ballesteros, The King of Transformation, no less. Witness how up and coming boy bands and girl groups vie for the top spot to be the ultimate Pinoy Pop idols in this parallel competition. Yes, scoot over and make room, K-pop stars, because big P-Pop talents are ready to take center stage.

The Ultimate P-Pop Reality Show

From making a big impression on Broadway musicals to winning international music competitions, Filipinos have consistently shown that we are indeed world-class when it comes to musical talent. PoPinoy is set to show the world that the next global pop sensation may just come from these shores, by combining cutting-edge production, a rigid selection and training process, and A-list hosts and judges.

More than just your average talent search, this new show moreover, holds the distinction of being the ultimate reality show chronicling the journey of these aspiring new talents; from their humble beginnings, their exacting training, and right up to when they take center-stage in the grand finale concert.

Forging Pinoy Heritage in This Modern Millennia

Just as importantly, PoPinoy’s thrust is to discover and mold the ultimate pop supergroup that will not only be global stage darlings, but be good ambassadors of Filipino culture, as well. Recognizing that Pinoys are naturally gifted with our own unique style of singing and dancing, the show aims to bring these to the fore in each of the aspirants, as they forge their way to the top of the competition.

Top-Tier Mentors

Tasked with the all-important job of honing the aspirants into world-class performers is a rock-solid list of mentors & guest judges. The PoPinoy mentors, or headhunters, form a veritable who’s who in Pinoy showbiz:

Maja Salvador – Her Majesty

Jay R – The King of R&B

DJ Loonyo – The Viral Sensation

Kayla Rivera – Theater Sweetheart

While audiences will be glued to the action onstage, these headhunters will be closely watching the aspirants’ every move, analyzing each step, and evaluating every note, with the goal of pointing them in the right direction towards becoming the ultimate Pinoy Pop sensation.

More Content, More Engagement

Nowadays, audiences always demand more from the content they enjoy and PoPinoy will surely provide quite a variety. It is set to deliver dynamic and upbeat productions that showcase the musical and dance prowess of the contenders. Fans will get to know the individual personalities of each group member and how well he or she meshes with the group through every high-energy performance.

The excitement over PoPinoy is sure to extend beyond the weekly Sunday episodes on TV5. Stay tuned to see how each member of the boy bands and girl groups grows in each episode. The cameras will follow their journey as they pursue their passions and hone their talents with the guidance of top tier mentors. The participants also get a chance to speak directly about their personal struggles, as well as their development in finding ways to collaborate effectively as one unit. Viewers will clearly see that idols are not made overnight. Instead, they invest blood, sweat, and tears.

Viewers can also watch upcoming supporting content for PoPinoy while waiting for the main show on weekends: “Idols of Pinoy Pop: Manila Sound to KPop, ”a one-episode documentary by Lourd de Vera will premiere on June 6 at 8:00 PM on TV5 and 9:30PM on Colours; “PoPinoy All Access”, a streaming show that will air on weekdays, across all TNT and Popinoy’s social media platforms, will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes, auditions, and an all-access backstage pass; and “POPDates,” a recap show of the day’s highlights will air on weekdays at 9:30PM beginning June 14, both hosted by Anikka dela Cruz.

Further in the competition, viewers will have access to more content on Colours that focuses on the aspirants’ journey: “POpinoy UpClose,” a chat-musical with interviews featuring those who have advanced to the Top 10, will premiere on July 9 at 9:30PM on Colours and “Journey to the Finish,” a more intimate feature-focus show on each of the Top 3 girl-and-boy groups, will premiere on October 9, 9:30PM, both hosted by Adrianna So.

“We are excited and proud of this collaboration with TNT and Archangel Media. Our vision to promote and showcase the best of our new Filipino talents is now being realized with the launch of PoPinoy. We’ve always believed that our country is a repository of world-class talents who have been acknowledged not only here in our country, but around the globe. This is what we envision for these young men and women of PoPinoy as they make their own impact in the world of entertainment,” Cignal’s First Vice President for Channels and Content Management Sienna G. Olaso said.

In Partnership with TNT

To help mount PoPinoy, TV5 is teaming up with telco brand TNT, which has been known for championing local talent and Pinoy pride. “Through our partnership with TV5, we aim to give our talented artists a platform to shine and fulfill their dreams while celebrating our original and rapidly-evolving Pinoy Pop music.” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart. TNT will also launch its online show, TNT POP Show, hosted by Asia’s Pop Heartthrob, Darren Espanto, which will feature exclusive PoPinoy content such as behind-the-scenes, interesting stories by aspirants, and fun games, among others.

Stay Tuned For the Premiere Telecast

Watch how PoPinoy finds, develops, and trains the newest P-pop sensation. Meet the boy bands and girl groups who will journey together in this exciting but tough competition that aims to take the Filipino entertainment scene by storm. Watch them undergo rigorous training in dance, singing, personality development, and so much more. And as if pressure from training is not enough, failure to live up to expectations equates to elimination.

“We are very happy and proud to share PoPinoy with everyone. It is the result of the collaboration of many brilliant and creative minds from TV5, Cignal, Archangel Media, and TNT. We are thrilled about this partnership as it will showcase world-class Filipino talent here and abroad,” Cignal and TV5 President and CEO Robert P. Galang said.

Catch the primer to PoPinoy on June 6, Sunday, 8PM on TV5, a week before its premiere on June 13, Sunday, 7:00pm. PoPinoy will also have a catch-up airing on Colours on Cignal ch. 202 HD and 60 SD on Sundays at 9:30pm. TV5 and Colours are also accessible on Cignal Play, free for Android and iOS users. Let this launch of PoPinoy remind every Kapatid that Pinoy talent is unparalleled and always ready to shine.