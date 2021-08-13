Power Mac Center introduces brand to love for millennials & Gen Z in special feature

To help digital natives find the tech products and accessories they need amid the pandemic, premier Apple partner Power Mac Center is highlighting one of its brand partners that specializes in combining stylish and purposeful design in its Brand of the Month special feature series.

Gadget accessory brand Before Anything Else is Power Mac Center’s Brand of the Month for August. It is dedicated to supporting millennials and members of Gen Z who utilize technology to pursue their passions. Before Anything Else understands technology’s crucial role in daily life and has taken upon itself to make sure adventures are enjoyable and worry-free through its mix of tech essentials.

“Digital natives who are always on the lookout to enhance their Apple experience may find what they’re looking for in the brands we will be featuring as Brand of the Month. Our goal is to not just help them find the products they need but to really connect different personalities with the tech accessory brands that match their lifestyle and passions. This month’s featured brand, for instance, delivers premium accessories that embody quality, reliability, and value for money, perfect for the young generation,” said Joey Alvarez, Power Mac Center Director of Product Management, Marketing and Space Planning.

The featured products are made of advanced and quality materials that complement the overall look and feel of Apple devices. Before Anything Else products that connect to devices also bear Apple’s MFi (Made for iPhone/iPad/iPod) certification, which ensures that they have passed the arduous tests of Apple. Customers shopping for Apple accessories should be on the lookout for this distinction because products such as charging cables without MFi certification can be harmful to devices as they can scratch the contacts in the charging port or seriously damage the battery.

Style and productivity in a premium flair

Owners of the new iPhone 12/12 Pro are in for a treat as two accessories from Before Anything Else that showcase quality, reliability, and value for money are the Cera Screen Protector and the Terra Fine Silicone Case. The Cera Screen Protector has a 9H hardness rating through its durable Japanese Asahi Glass. This guarantees protection from shattering the iPhone 12/12Pro’s screen in case of low-level drops and scratches. Meanwhile, the Terra Fine Silicone Case further adds to the premium design of the iPhone with its rubber finish coat that gives users a silky, sleek, and soft-touch feel. The finish also frees the phone from dust, dirt, and oil, and its microfiber lining offers additional shock protection from falls.

Work-from-home warriors can also use the Before Anything Else Dynahub that instantly converts a MacBook or iMac into a fully-fledged workstation with its five additional ports for the SD Card, Micro SD, USB 3.1 Type C, 4K HDMI, and USB 2.0 Type-A. This allows for seamless file transfers across multiple devices and better cable management overall.

Before Anything Else’s Dynahub USB C 5-in-1 hub is available for PHP 2,999, while the Cera Screen Protector and Terra Fine Silicone Case retail at PHP 699 and PHP 999, respectively. You can grab the three accessories now through any of Power Mac Center’s EC Shopping options at about.powermaccenter.com/ec-shopping/.