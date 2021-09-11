Power your home life with the new Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Entertainment Box Powered By Android TV

Now that families are spending more time at home than ever before, Globe At Home launches the new Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Entertainment Box Powered by Android TV to fuel their lives with enriching content that quenches their thirst for entertainment, learning, work productivity, fitness and gaming while staying at home.

“With screen time going upward since the lockdown began, we want to encourage turning individual screen time to family screen time through streamwatching via the new Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Entertainment Box Powered by Android TV,” said Barbie Dapul, Vice President for Marketing of Globe At Home. “It has always been our mission to deliver innovative products and devices that elevate the digital lifestyle at home. With this latest addition to our portfolio, we hope to bring families together and turn shared moments at home into life enriching opportunities for each other.”

Things to love about Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Box for the ultimate streamwatching experience

There’s no limit to what can be explored by streamwatching – streaming content from your favorite streaming apps onto your TV screen: online tutorials, much-awaited films or best loved reruns, educational materials, travel documentaries, food and music showdowns, and many other choices to free your spirit and recapture the joy of new discovery that we’ve all been missing.

Here are key streaming functions of the Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Box to maximize the benefits of streamwatching at home with the family:

Turns TV to a smart TV – Each family member can choose and download from over 3.5 millions of available apps via the Google Playstore to access sites and platforms for their everyday needs. Stream movies and TV series on apps such YouTube, HBO GO, Viu, WeTV, iQiyi, discovery+ and more on a bigger screen. Built-in Chromecast – The built-in casting feature allows users to mirror other device screens such as phones, tablets, and laptops on TV for a more immersive and bigger than life viewing experience with the family. Clear access to free-to-air local TV channels – Keep the family updated with important news and current events, thrilling local dramas, and educational shows clearly available on local channels such as ABS-CBN on A2Z, Knowledge Channel, GMA, and TV5.

Powered by Google Assistant – Users can activate the voice command function powered by Google Assistant to get quick access to information while watching shows or researching for details or to simply enjoy a hands-free viewing experience.

“With Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Entertainment Box, you could say that Globe At Home can be truly maximized with families coming together to share mind-enriching content and discover new experiences,” added Dapul.

Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Entertainment Box Powered by Android TV is exclusively available to Globe At Home subscribers for a top-up of ₱149 per month for 24 months or a one-time payment of ₱3,599. Enjoy 3-month subscription access to HBO GO, Viu, WeTV, and iQiyi, a 1-year access to discovery+, and free device delivery when you order now.